What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 3rd to 9th, 2021

Welcome to a look forward at what’s heading to Netflix in the United States over the next 7 days between May 3rd and May 9th, 2021. There’s a lot to look forward to so let’s dig in.

Before we dig into our suggestions and full list for the week we’d like to point you towards our full May 2021 release schedule which is by far the most comprehensive available.

StartUp (Seasons 1-3)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday, May 4th

Sony Television Studios originally released this series on Crackle as an Original but will be making its way onto Netflix this week (expected in full but not confirmed).

Here’s what you can expect if you no doubt missed it when it released on Crackle back in 2016.:

“A desperate banker, a Haitian-American gang lord and a Cuban-American hacker are forced to work together to unwittingly create their version of the American dream – organized crime 2.0.”

Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, May 7th

Debuting on Friday is the first major title in the new superhero universe Netflix is kicking off via its acquisition of Millarworld.

It’s the first series that adapts the comics with Steven DeKnight originally helming the project. It follows a group of superheroes of two different generations.

Monster (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, May 7th

It’s been a long time waiting for those wanting to watch Monster but finally, Netflix will be delivering the movie around the globe on Friday.

Originally released in 2018, the movie features an all-star cast including John David Washington, Jennifer Ehle and Jeffrey Wright. It’s about a young Black 17-year-old student who sees his world turned upside down when he’s charged with murder.

Full List of What’s Heading to Netflix between May 3rd and May 9th, 2021

Coming to Netflix on May 4th

Selena: The Series (Season 2) N

StartUp (Seasons 1-3)

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

Trash Truck (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on May 5th

Framing John DeLorean (2019)

Lava Ka Dhaava (Season 1) N

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix on May 6th

And Tomorrow The Entire World (2020) N

Dead Man Down (2013)

Time to Dance (2021)

Coming to Netflix on May 7th

Girl from Nowhere (Season 2) N

Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1) N

Milestone (2021) N

Monster (2021) N

The Circle – The Afterparty (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on May 8th

Mine (Season 1) N – New Episodes Weekly

Sleepless (2017)

Super Me (2021) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.