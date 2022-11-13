What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 14th to 20th, 2022

As the countdown to Christmas continues, it’s going to be another stacked week of new content coming to Netflix this week. Here’s a look at everything scheduled to land on Netflix between November 14th to 20th, 2022.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

1899 (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

From the creators of the German original series Dark, an exciting and ambitious new show is on the way to Netflix.

A phenomenal attempt at being one of the most multilingual shows on Netflix, this is aided by the creator’s desire for a series to celebrate the different cultures and languages of Europe, and to showcase Europeans working together to solve a mystery.

“The original series revolves around a migrant steamship heading west to leave the old continent from London to New York. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, are united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. When they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.”

Dead to Me (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

It’s been a long and patient wait for the release of the third season, two and a half years in fact.

Fans will be sad to learn if they haven’t by now that the third season of Dead to Me will be the last of the series. So while this may disappoint some fans, at the very least the fun and dark comedy will get a conclusive ending.

Slumberland (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The popularity of Jason Momoa continues to skyrocket, which is why we believe Slumberland will be one of the most popular movies on Netflix this Fall.

A fun-filled adventure for all of the family to enjoy, save a trip to the movies, grab some snacks and have a night in.

“A young girl, Nema, with the help of a large half-man/half-monster creature, travels to a mystical land in her dreams in search of her missing Father. 11-year-old Nema lives in a lighthouse with her father, Peter, who has taught her how to sail. Sadly, Peter dies one night during a storm at sea. Nema is sent to live with her estranged uncle Philip, who is dull and nothing like Peter. Nema discovers a world called “Slumberland” in her dreams. She encounters Flip (Momoa), a creature who claims to have been an outlaw with Peter years ago, stealing things from other peoples’ dreams. Nema decides to go on an adventure with Flip when he claims to know a way that she can wish for her father back.”

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on November 14th

Stutz (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Teletubbies (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on November 15th

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (2022) Netflix Original Special

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022) Netflix Original Special

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022) Netflix Original Interactive Special

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)

Run for the Money (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on November 16th

¡Que viva México! (2022) Netflix Original Film

In Her Hands (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Mind Your Manners (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Off Track (2022) Netflix Original Film

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

The Lost Lotteries (2022) Netflix Original Film

The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Wonder (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on November 17th

1899 (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Bantú Mama (2022)

Christmas With You (2022) Netflix Original Film

Dead to Me (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) Netflix Orignal Film

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary

Coming to Netflix on November 18th