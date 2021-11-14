What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 15th – 21st, 2021

After an exceptionally quiet week on Netflix US last week, next week is set to bring some excellent new Netflix Originals and some great licensed titles too. Here’s a breakdown of the most comprehensive list of what’s coming to Netflix between November 15th and November 21st, 2021.

Don’t forget, new episodes of Inspector Koo, The Gentlemen’s League, The King’s Affection, Men on a Mission, Reflection of You, and The Great British Baking Show drop new episodes every week.

While we could easily pick out half a dozen to a dozen titles we suggest watching this week, here’s our top 3:

Best New Movies and TV Shows on Netflix This Week

American Pie: Reunion (2012)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

We don’t quite get as many big licenses in the middle of the month as we used to but the big new movie this month comes from Universal in the form of the fourth movie in the main American Pie franchise.

We’ll get to see all of the loveable characters now all grown up returning home for their high school reunion.

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The jury seems to be out on Cowboy Bebop and seems like it’ll almost certainly come down to personal preference.

If you’re not familiar, Cowboy Bebop coming on Friday is the live-action adaptation (and seemingly a faithful remake) of the classic anime series which also recently came to Netflix.

John Cho will lead the cast playing Spike Spiegel and starring alongside him is Elena Satine, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda and Alex Hassell.

Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Our final highlight of the week is the musical fronted by Andrew Garfield.

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also worked on Netflix’s Vivo which was released earlier this year) the movie will follow a theater composer who is soon to hit his 30th birthday but is questioning everything.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on November 15th

America’s Next Top Model (Multiple Seasons)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017)

Lies and Deceit (Season 1) N

Snowbound for Christmas (2019)

Survivor (Multiple Seasons)

Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix on November 16th

American Pie: Reunion (2012)

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021) N

Michael Che: Shame the Devil (2021) N

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 1) N

Coming to Netflix on November 17th

Christmas Flow (Season 1) N

Prayers for the Stolen / Noche de fuego (2021) N

Supergirl (Season 6 – Remaining Episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1) N

The Fabulous Filipino Brothers (2021)

The Fable (2019)

The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill (2021)

The Queen of Flow (Season 2) N

Tiger King (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on November 18th

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (2021) N

Dogs in Space (Season 1) N

Lead Me Home (2021) N

Just Short of Perfect (2021) N

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 19th

Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) N

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) N

Dhamaka (2021) N

Extinct (2021) N

Hellbound (Season 1) N

LEGO Ninjago (Multiple Seasons)

Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar (2021)

Love Me Instead / Beni Çok Sev (2021) N

Procession (2021) N

The Mind, Explained (Season 2) N

Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 20th

Arcane (Season 1 – Final 3 Episodes) N

Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) N

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

New World (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 21st