What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 16th – 22nd, 2020

After a stellar week of new releases on Netflix, it’s going to be a much more somber week. Netflix will be expanding its Christmas library this week with a few other big highlights too. Here’s what’s lined up for Netflix US between November 16th and November 22nd, 2020.

There’s still plenty to look forward to for the rest of November 2020 with new additions still filtering. Next week we should be hearing more on the December 2020 lineup but we’ve already got the most comprehensive list waiting for you here.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, November 19th

Netflix has a couple of Christmas movie franchises with one of the most beloved being The Princess Switch which will double down on its formula with the second movie and introduce yet another character played by Vanessa Hudgens.

Looking for all the new Christmas movies on Netflix for 2020? There’s plenty too look forward to but some of the biggest hitters have already dropped.

Loving (2016)

Coming to Netflix: Monday, November 16th

Jeff Nichols writes and directs this biopic which released four years ago to rave reviews and was nominated for an Oscar.

The movie is set during the 1960s and follows the horrid treatment an interracial couple faced. Among the cast includes Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton.

Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (2020)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday, November 17th

In Netflix’s first big stand-up special in quite some time (thanks COVID) we’ll see Kevin Hart take to the stage for his third big special for Netflix.

The special is a little different given that it’s filmed entirely in Kevin’s rather spacious front living room.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on November 16th

Loving (2016) – Romance based on a true story of an interracial couple in the late 1950s.

– Romance based on a true story of an interracial couple in the late 1950s. Whose Streets? (2017) – Documentary on the police killing of 18-year-old Mike Brown.

Coming to Netflix on November 17th

Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (2020) N – A stand-up comedy event featuring Kevin Hart.

– A stand-up comedy event featuring Kevin Hart. The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4) N – The latest Dreamworks adventures with The Boss Baby.

– The latest Dreamworks adventures with The Boss Baby. We Are The Champions (Season 1) N – Reality documentary series looking into some of the world’s oddest competitions.

Coming to Netflix on November 18th

Bitter Daisies / El sabor de las margaritas (Season 2) N – More episodes of the crime thriller series.

– More episodes of the crime thriller series. Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (2020) N – Holiday reality special.

Coming to Netflix on November 19th

My Amnesia Girl (2020) – Filipino comedy.

– Filipino comedy. The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) N – The sequel to The Princess Switch featuring Vanessa Hudgens playing the role of a down-to-earth baker and a prince’s wife.

– The sequel to The Princess Switch featuring Vanessa Hudgens playing the role of a down-to-earth baker and a prince’s wife. Three Words to Forever (2018) – Filipino family comedy about a couple who slowly drift apart later in life.

Coming to Netflix on November 20th

Alien Xmas (2020) N – Christmas feature film about aliens attempting to steal Earth’s gravity.

– Christmas feature film about aliens attempting to steal Earth’s gravity. Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Season 3) N – Docu-series for foodies.

– Docu-series for foodies. If Anything Happens I Love You (2020) N – Two grieving parents mourn the loss of a loved one in the family.

– Two grieving parents mourn the loss of a loved one in the family. The App That Stole Christmas (2020) – Comedy about a man who creates an app that was supposed to help people at Christmas but ends up doing the opposite.

– Comedy about a man who creates an app that was supposed to help people at Christmas but ends up doing the opposite. Voices of Fire (Season 1) N – Reality competition series about gospel singers.

Coming to Netflix on November 22nd

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020) N – Dolly Parton features in this small-town Christmas themed movie about a small town facing tough times around the holiday season.

– Dolly Parton features in this small-town Christmas themed movie about a small town facing tough times around the holiday season. Machete Kills (2013) – Robert Rodriguez directs this Danny Trejo action thriller.

What will you be watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.