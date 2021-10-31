What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 1st to 7th, 2021

A very busy week of new movies and TV shows await us over the next week with the first of the month additions bringing us our usual fix of licensed movies and a healthy dose of Netflix Originals headlined by The Harder They Fall and Narcos: Mexico. Here’s a full rundown of what’s headed to Netflix this week.

As we cross into a new month, you may want to familiarize yourself with the entire November 2021 lineup of which we've got the most comprehensive rundown with titles not listed anywhere else.

Best New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Week

Movie Highlights for November 1st

As we mentioned, there’s plenty of new licensed movies headed our way to kickstart the week and indeed, the month.

Here are our top 3 movie recommendations for the first of the month:

Addams Family Values (1993) – Arriving a little late for Halloween, the cult classic comedy is still worthy of a watch particularly given Netflix is invested in the world with Wednesday which is currently filming in Romania.

– Arriving a little late for Halloween, the cult classic comedy is still worthy of a watch particularly given Netflix is invested in the world with Wednesday which is currently filming in Romania. The Nightingale (2018) – An Australian thriller set in 1825 about a young Irish convict chasing a British officer through the dense Tasmanian wilderness.

– An Australian thriller set in 1825 about a young Irish convict chasing a British officer through the dense Tasmanian wilderness. 21 Jump Street (2012) – Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum star in this reboot about a pair of cops sent back to high school to bring down a drug ring.

The Harder They Fall

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

The main Netflix movie release for this week is The Harder They Fall which is based on true historical figures but in a fictionalized story. The movie, directed by Jaymes Samuel tells the story of an outlaw who reunites his old gang for a mission of revenge.

Among the huge cast assembled for the feature includes Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler, and Regina King.

The movie currently holds a 71 on Metacritic.

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Narcos is one of Netflix’s longest-running TV franchises but its Mexico spinoff will come to a dramatic close at the end of the week.

Here’s what you can expect from the third season:

“Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: This list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Netflix Originals, however, are mostly global releases. Netflix Originals are marked with an N.

Coming to Netflix on November 1st

21 Jump Street (2012)

60 Days In (Season 6)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

Addams Family Values (1993)

An Elf’s Story (2011)

Angry Birds (Season 4 Slingshot Stories)

Bella and the Bulldogs (Season 2)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005)

Dracula (1992)

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas (2018)

Falling in Love Like A Romantic Drama (Multiple seasons)

First Knight (1995)

Gather (2020)

It Follows (2014)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Moneyball (2011)

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher (2019)

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Stripes (1981)

Tagged (2021)

Te Ata (2016)

Texas Rangers (2001)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Claus Family (2021) N

The Forgiven (2017)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Nightingale (2018)

Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

Total Recall (2012)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

Coming to Netflix on November 2nd

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (2021) N

Ridley Jones (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

Lords of Scam (2021) N

Oga Bolaji (2018)

The Harder They Fall (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on November 4th

Amina

Catching Killers (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on November 5th

A Cop Movie (2021) N

Big Mouth (Season 5) N

Gloria (Season 1) N

Love Hard (2021) N

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) N

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) N

The Club (Part 1) N

The Unlikely Murderer (Season 1) N

We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021) N

Where is Marta? (Limited Series) N

Yara (2021) N

Zero to Hero (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Arcane (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on November 7th

Father Christmas Is Back (2021) N

