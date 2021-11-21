What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 22nd to 28th, 2021

Following the excellent string of releases we saw added to Netflix over the past 7 days, next week will also see some top new TV shows and movies added. Here’s a roundup of what’s coming to Netflix between November 22nd and November 28th, 2021.

On the removals front for Netflix this week we’re going to see the beloved British series Broadchurch leave Netflix for its new streaming home. We’ll also see some hidden gem movies depart including Cut Bank, Awake and Deep.

December’s lineup is currently shaping up and while we’ve still not had the full list, we’ve built up a pretty good picture here.

Top 3 Titles Coming to Netflix This Week

Now, let’s get into our top 3 highlights for the week:

F is for Family (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Our first highlight is the final bow-out season of F is for Family which is the criminally underrated (and severely underpromoted) Netflix Original adult animation series.

The series first debuted on Netflix in December 2015 and now six years later will be coming to an end.

As with the show’s recent tradition, we’ll be hearing some new recognizable voices in season 5 with the inclusion of Fred Melamed, Neil Patrick Harris, and Patti LuPone.

A Castle for Christmas (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Adding to Netflix’s suite of new Christmas movies for 2021 is A Castle For Christmas that will arrive on Friday.

The feel-good story follows author Sophie Brown who travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own. She experiences trouble, however with a reluctant owner.

Cary Elwes and Brooke Shields star.

Vita & Virginia (2019)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Netflix is host to a huge collection of IFC Films and adding to that early in the week will be the biopic romantic drama headlined by Gemma Arterton and Elizabeth Debicki.

The movie follows the love affair between socialite and popular author Vita Sackville-West and literary icon Virginia Woolf.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: this list is primarily for Netflix US however Netflix Originals (titles below marked with an N) are generally released globally.

Coming to Netflix on November 22nd

Outlaws / La Leyes de la Frontera (2021) N

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 4)

Vita & Virginia (2019)

Coming to Netflix on November 23rd

Jonas Brothers Family Roast (2021) N

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1 – Part 2) N

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (2021) N

The Fastest (Season 1) N

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on November 24th

Azzurri – Road to Wembley

Bruised (2021) N

EDENS ZERO (New Episodes – Season 2) N

Robin Robin (2021) N

Selling Sunset (Season 4) N

True Story (Limited Series) N

Coming to Netflix on November 25th

F is for Family (Season 5) N

Izla (2021)

Super Crooks (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on November 26th

A Castle for Christmas (2021) N

Angele (2021) N

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (2021) N

Light The Night (Season 1) N

School of Chocolate (Season 1) N

Spoiled Brats (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on November 28th

Elves (Season 1) N

The Land / Kraj (2021)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.