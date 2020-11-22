What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 23rd – 29th, 2020

It’s time to look at what’s coming up next on Netflix over the next 7 days. It’s going to be a relatively busy week with all of the biggest new titles being Netflix Originals headlined by perhaps Netflix’s most anticipated movie sequel to date. Here’s what’s set to arrive on Netflix in the US between November 23rd and November 29th, 2020.

Just before we move into some of the highlights of what’s coming up, just a bit of housekeeping. This list will all but conclude the November 2020 releases with a couple of days of titles left after that. All attention now moves onto the December 2020 releases, however. We haven’t quite got the full list of what’s coming up over December but we have the most comprehensive on the net at the moment.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Netflix release: Monday

Kickstarting the week will be a brand new musical documentary special on the Canadian singer and songwriter who gained huge popularity when he began posting on the social media app, Vine.

The documentary will rewind the clock and take you back to the beginning of his fame to the current day.

Virgin River (Season 2)

Netflix release: Friday

One of the biggest titles on Netflix which rarely gets the coverage it deserves is Virgin River which debuted on Netflix last Christmas time. Season 2 has been a tantalizing wait for many but by the end of the week, Netflix will have all episodes of S2.

Here’s what you can expect from the second season:

“Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.”

The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 (2020)

Netflix release: Wednesday

Kurt Russell will be reprising his role as the big SC midway this week but this time accompanied by Goldie Hawk playing Mrs Clause.

The film, once again helmed by Home Alone’s Chris Colombus is set two years after the original with Christmas once again in jeopardy.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on November 23rd

Hard Kill (2020)

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (2020) N

Strongest Delivery Man (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on November 24th

Before 30 (Season 1)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (2020) N

Hillbilly Elegy (2020) N

Notes for My Son / El Cuaderno de Tomy (2020) N

Wonderoos (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on November 25th

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020) N

Great Pretender (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on November 26th

Fantastica (2018)

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated (2020)

Mosul (2020) N

Unexpectedly Yours (2017)

Coming to Netflix on November 27th

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Christmas (2020) N

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (2020) N

Over Christmas / Überweihnachten (Season 1) N

Sugar Rush: Christmas (Season 2) N

The Beast / La Belva (2020) N

The Call (2020) N

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 1) N

Virgin River (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on November 28th

The Uncanny Counter (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on November 29th

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (2020) N

What are you planning to watch on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.