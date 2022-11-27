What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 28th to December 4th, 2022

Welcome to another look ahead at the new movies and shows scheduled to hit Netflix over the next 7 days. A relatively busy week awaits thanks, partly because we’re now heading into the final month of the year. Here’s a roundup of what’s coming to Netflix between November 28th and December 4th, 2022.

Most Anticipated New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Bullet Train (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Released in theaters over the summer is the big blockbuster movie starring Brad Pitt, who stars as Ladybug, an assassin looking to get out of the business but agrees to take one last job. It just so happens that his last job will see him facing off with multiple other assassins on a speeding train through the heart of Japan.

While critics weren’t particularly keen on the movie when it was released, audiences since have been far kinder, praising the action sequences, Pitt’s performance, and big cast.

The movie lands on Netflix via the Sony output deal.

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The feel-good series Firefly Lane is set to wrap up with two batches of episodes, with the first 9 episodes dropping on Friday.

Set over several decades, the show documents a relationship that’s been through thick and thin, but this season will document the toughest strains on Tully and Kate’s relationship to date. Will they make it through the other side? We’ll have to see.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

As we’re entering December and getting into the Christmas spirit, our most anticipated release for the holiday season drops on Friday.

Coming from the British animation studio Timeless Films, this new supernatural animated retelling of the famous Charles Dickens novel will be one for the whole family.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: This list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other regions will vary.

Coming to Netflix on November 28th

Bad And Crazy (Season 1)

Semi-Soet (2021)

The Action Pack Saves Christmas (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on November 29th

The Creature Cases (Season 2) Netflix Original

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Season 1) Netflix Original

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on November 30th

A Man of Action (2022) Netflix Original

Christmas Full of Grace (2022) Netflix Original

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 2) Netflix Original

My Name Is Vendetta (2022) Netflix Original

Snack vs. Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original

Take Your Pills: Xanax (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 1st

21 Jump Street (2012)

Basketball Wives (Seasons 1-2)

Blippi Wonders (Season 2)

Blippi & Meekah (Season 1)

Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul (Season 1)

Coach Carter (2005)

Dead End (Season 1) Netflix Original

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Seasons)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Season 1 – Episodes 25-38) Netflix Original

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories

Love Island USA (Season 3)

My Girl (1991)

Peppermint (2018)

Qala (2022) Netflix Original

Split Gravy on Rice (2015)

Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022)

Solace (2015)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Masked Scammer (2022) Netflix Original

Troll (2022) Netflix Original

Troy (2004)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

Big Brother (Season 10 and Season 14)

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Hot Skull (Season 1) Netflix Original

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022) Netflix Original

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) Netflix Original

“Sr.” (2022) Netflix Original

Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1)

The Magic Roundabout / Doogal (2005)

Warriors of Future (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

Bullet Train (2022)

Dreams Drawn by Dust (Season 1)

The Best of Me (2014)

