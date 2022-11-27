What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 28th to December 4th, 2022

Welcome to another look ahead at the new movies and shows scheduled to hit Netflix over the next 7 days. A relatively busy week awaits thanks, partly because we’re now heading into the final month of the year. Here’s a roundup of what’s coming to Netflix between November 28th and December 4th, 2022.
As we're crossing into a new month, you'll want to familiarize yourself with all the new releases coming up throughout the month.
Most Anticipated New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week
Bullet Train (2022)
Coming to Netflix: Saturday
Released in theaters over the summer is the big blockbuster movie starring Brad Pitt, who stars as Ladybug, an assassin looking to get out of the business but agrees to take one last job. It just so happens that his last job will see him facing off with multiple other assassins on a speeding train through the heart of Japan.
While critics weren’t particularly keen on the movie when it was released, audiences since have been far kinder, praising the action sequences, Pitt’s performance, and big cast.
The movie lands on Netflix via the Sony output deal.
Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
The feel-good series Firefly Lane is set to wrap up with two batches of episodes, with the first 9 episodes dropping on Friday.
Set over several decades, the show documents a relationship that’s been through thick and thin, but this season will document the toughest strains on Tully and Kate’s relationship to date. Will they make it through the other side? We’ll have to see.
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
As we’re entering December and getting into the Christmas spirit, our most anticipated release for the holiday season drops on Friday.
Coming from the British animation studio Timeless Films, this new supernatural animated retelling of the famous Charles Dickens novel will be one for the whole family.
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week
Note: This list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other regions will vary.
Coming to Netflix on November 28th
- Bad And Crazy (Season 1)
- Semi-Soet (2021)
- The Action Pack Saves Christmas (2022) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on November 29th
- The Creature Cases (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (2022) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on November 30th
- A Man of Action (2022) Netflix Original
- Christmas Full of Grace (2022) Netflix Original
- Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 2) Netflix Original
- My Name Is Vendetta (2022) Netflix Original
- Snack vs. Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Take Your Pills: Xanax (2022) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on December 1st
- 21 Jump Street (2012)
- Basketball Wives (Seasons 1-2)
- Blippi Wonders (Season 2)
- Blippi & Meekah (Season 1)
- Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul (Season 1)
- Coach Carter (2005)
- Dead End (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Seasons)
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Season 1 – Episodes 25-38) Netflix Original
- LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories
- Love Island USA (Season 3)
- My Girl (1991)
- Peppermint (2018)
- Qala (2022) Netflix Original
- Split Gravy on Rice (2015)
- Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022)
- Solace (2015)
- The Happytime Murders (2018)
- The Masked Scammer (2022) Netflix Original
- Troll (2022) Netflix Original
- Troy (2004)
What’s Coming to Netflix on December 2nd
- Big Brother (Season 10 and Season 14)
- Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original
- Hot Skull (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022) Netflix Original
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) Netflix Original
- “Sr.” (2022) Netflix Original
- Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1)
- The Magic Roundabout / Doogal (2005)
- Warriors of Future (2022) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on December 3rd
- Bullet Train (2022)
- Dreams Drawn by Dust (Season 1)
- The Best of Me (2014)
