What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 29th to December 5th, 2021

Top 3 Most Anticipated Releases on Netflix This Week

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

While Netflix does get weekly episodes of the flagship show, it sadly has to wait just under a year for its Christmas specials but that doesn’t make them any less magical.

“Familiar faces return to the tent to make delicious mincemeat of the competition and be crowned star baker by hosts Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.”

Over the Christmas break, we’d recommend you go and watch The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings given that the early season of the reality series is set to depart.

Lost in Space (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Alongside the slew of new movies coming to Netflix this week on Wednesday, Lost in Space’s final season will hit Netflix. The family adventure series has been one of the hidden gems of the Netflix library but season 3 promises to be its biggest and most tense entry to date.

The third season will see the Robinson’s once again relocate to another hostile planet.

Money Heist (Part 5 – Volume 2)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

It’s the end game for The Professor and his gang of robbers who are still robbing the Bank of Spain two seasons after the heist began in part 3.

The Spanish-language epic has been one of Netflix’s biggest international shows to date and will no doubt be going out with a bang come Friday.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 29th to December 5th

Coming to Netflix on November 29th

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on November 30th

Charlie’s Colorforms City Specials including: Classic Tales with a Twist Snowy Stories The Lost Valentines Musical

Coming Home in the Dark (2021)

Lead Me Home (2021) N

More the Merrier (2021) N

The Summit of Gods (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on December 1st

44 Cats (Season 4)

Are You The One (Season 3)

Blood and Bone (2009)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bordertown: Mural Murders (2021)

Chloe (2009)

Chocolat (2000)

Closer (2004)

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Green Snake (2021) N

Ink Master (Seasons 3-4)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4) N

Kayko & Kokosh (Mulitple Seasons) N

Knight Rider 2000 (1991)

Knight Rider (Seasons 1-4)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Life (1999)

Looper (2012)

Lost in Space (Season 3) N

Minority Report (2002)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition (2007)

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Stepmom (1998)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Sucker Punch (2011)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Power of the Dog (2021) N

Think Like a Man (2012)

Tremors (1990)

Veteran / Beterang (2015)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Wild Things (1998)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

#abtalks (Season 1)

Escalona (Season 1)

Rain or Shine / Just Between Lovers (Season 1)

Single All The Way (2021) N

The Alpinist (2021)

The Coyotes (Limited Series) N

The Whole Truth (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

Cobalt Blue (2021) N

Coming Out Colton (Season 1) N

Love and Fury (2021) .

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 4) N

Mixtape (2021) N

Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 2) N

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin (Volume 2) N

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) N

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4) N

