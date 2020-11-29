What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 30th to December 6th

58 new titles are currently scheduled to release on Netflix in the United States over the next 7 days including some massive new Netflix Originals, your regular first of the month movie licensed titles, and a classic sci-fi series added to Netflix in full. Here’s what’s set to arrive on Netflix between November 30th to December 6th, 2020.

As you may know, every time we cross into a new month we get a brand new collection of licensed movies from the likes of Universal, Warner Brothers, and other movie distributors. This week is no different and if you want to see any of the new releases set for December we’ve just updated our guide again with a couple of new titles.

MANK (2020)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

You’re going to be hearing a lot about this movie over the next few months as it’s currently primed to dominate the upcoming award season.

The movie features top talent both behind and in front of the camera with David Fincher making his directorial debut on Netflix for a movie. Among the cast is Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard and Tom Pelphrey.

Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

The classic sci-fi series we mentioned a little earlier is in the form of the incredibly well-regarded Stargate SG-1 series which will see all 10 seasons hit Netflix on December 1st.

Across the over 200 episodes, you’ll get to discover the ancient alien device that allows an elite special forces team to travel through space.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on November 30th

Finding Agnes (2020) N

Rust Creek (2018)

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens (2020)

The 2nd (2020)

Coming to Netflix on December 1st

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One? (Seasons 1 & 2)

Chef (2014)

Effie Gray (2014)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Gormiti (Season 1)

Ink Masters (Seasons 1-2)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

Marauders (2016)

Monster House (2006)

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show (2020) N

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings (Season 3)

Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Guest (Season 1)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1) N

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Repair Shop (Season 3)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

U-Turn (2020)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

Alien Worlds (Season 1) N

Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic (2020) N

Fierce (2020) N

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

Between Maybes (2019)

Break (2020) N

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (2020) N

Just Another Christmas (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on December 4th

Bhaag Bhaag Bhaag (Season 1) N

Big Mouth (Season 4) N

Bombay Rose (2019) N

Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas (2020) N

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders) (2020) N

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 1)

Leyla Everlasting (2020) N

MANK (2020) N

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 3) N

Selena: The Series (Season 1) N

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on December 5th

Detention: The Series (Season 1) N

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (2020) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.