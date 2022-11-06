What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 7th to 13th, 2022

It will be another busy week for Netflix releases this week. As we approach Christmas, Netflix’s slate will continue to build, and this week is no different. Here’s a look at everything scheduled to hit Netflix between November 7th to 13th, 2022.

To see what’s coming out on Netflix for the remainder of the month, check out our November 2022 guide. As a humble reminder, our guide is the most comprehensive across the world wide web.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

The Crown (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

It’s again time for a big switch up on The Crown, which returns this week after a two-year hiatus.

An entirely new cast will cover what was a rather tumultuous time for the Royals throughout the 1990s.

Reviews have been trickling out over the weekend and many suggest that this series will, as expected, be the most controversial yet.

IndieWire’s review suggests that production design is as strong as ever but that this season, in particular, “suffers from a narrowed point of view.”

My Father’s Dragon (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

One of two major book adaptations coming to Netflix this week is My Father’s Dragon coming from the same animation studio as Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner, and Wolfwalkers.

The movie has already made its debut at the London Film Festival in late October 2022 and scored well with critics. It’s currently sitting at a 95% critics rating on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing.

Here’s what you can expect from the new animated feature film featuring the voices of Gaten Matarazzo and Leighton Meester:

“Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.”

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Next up, as we revealed at the end of last week, the Sony Pictures movie Where The Crawdads Sing will come to Netflix as part of the first-window deal. It arrives on Netflix 120 days after its theatrical debut earlier in the year.

Directed by Olivia Newman, this movie adapts the 2018 Delia Owens novel with Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead role.

The story follows Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on November 7th

Behind Every Star (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original Series

Deepa & Anoop (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on November 8th

Minions & More (Volume 2)

Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022) Netflix Original Special

The Claus Family 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film

Triviaverse (2022) Netflix Original Special

Coming to Netflix on November 9th

Angels & Demons (2009)

FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Crown (Season 5) Netflix Original Series

The Railway Man (2013)

The Soccer Football Movie (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on November 10th

Falling for Christmas (2022) Netflix Original Film

Lost Bullet 2: Back For More (2022) Netflix Original Film

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

State of Alabama vs. Britanny Smith (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series

Warrior Nun (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on November 11th

Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary

Capturing the Killer Nurse (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Dinner At My Place (2022)

Don’t Leave (2022) Netflix Original Film

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2 – Down Under) Netflix Original Series

Goosebumps (2015)

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County (Seasons 1-2)

Monica, O My Darling (2022) Netflix Original Film

My Father’s Dragon (2022) Netflix Original Film

Something Necessary (2013)

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 12th

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

What are looking forward to watching on Netflix this week on Netflix?