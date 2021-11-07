What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 8th to 14th, 2021

Welcome to an exceptionally small weekly preview of what’s set to come to Netflix in the United States over the next 7 days. After a very busy week of new releases last week, it’s going to be very quiet this week but that’s not to say there won’t be anything new to watch. Here’s your rundown of what’s new on Netflix between November 8th and November 14th, 2021.

While this week certainly doesn’t hold a huge amount of titles, there is still a lot to look forward to towards the end of the month. We’ve even gotten some of the early titles scheduled for December.

Before we dive into the full list of the eleven titles currently scheduled to hit this week, let’s take a look at our top 3 most anticipated titles.

Red Notice (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Red Notice is one of Netflix’s most expensive productions to date and serves as Netflix’s big blockbuster for Q4 2021.

The movie is expected to be a big pull for Netflix particularly given it’s got three of the biggest movie stars in the world fronting its lineup in the form of Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds.

Red Notice is also currently showing in select theaters across the United States this week so if you can’t wait until Friday, you can go and watch now.

A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

One of the major Christmas movies for Netflix this year is A Boy Called Christmas which will come to Netflix in most regions by the end of the week.

The movie, directed by Gil Kenan, tells the origin story of Father Christmas with Henry Lawfull playing young Nikolas.

Among the other faces you’ll see throughout A Boy Called Christmas includes Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig, Stephen Merchant, Jim Broadbent, and Toby Jones.

Passing (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

This highly anticipated Black and White movie for Netflix arrives in the middle of the week and adapts the 1929 novel of the same name.

We see two Black women meet years after their childhood and find each other living completely different lives which all comes down to which color they pass as.

Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on November 9th

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash (Season 1) N

Your Life Is a Joke (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on November 10th

Animal (Season 1) N

Gentefied (Season 2) N

Passing (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on November 11th

7 Prisoners (2021) N

A Boy Called Christmas (2021) N

Love Never Lies / Amor Con Fianza (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on November 12th

Red Notice (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on November 13th

Alter Ego

Coming to Netflix on November 14th

All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)

