What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 9th – 15th, 2020

Welcome to an action-packed Netflix schedule for the next week which is mainly packed after Netflix cleared the schedules last week for the US election (and rightly so). Here’s a full schedule of everything currently coming to Netflix in the US between October 9th and October 15th, 2020.

If you're looking for just the new Christmas releases, we're keeping an article on those up to date as new Christmas movies drop onto the service.

Here are a few of our top highlights for the week:

American Horror Story (Season 9)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, October 13th

It’s been a rough few months for American Horror Story fans on Netflix. Season 8 departed but then quickly returned a few weeks later.

Now, we’ll be seeing the ninth season (titled AHS: 1984) which is among the better seasons the series has produced in recent years. It may be a little late for Halloween but it’s always good to see new episodes join Netflix.

Dash & Lily (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday, November 10th

Netflix’s first Christmas series of 2020 is kicked off with this book adaptation set in New York about a lovestruck couple passing notes around the city to each other.

If you want to see more about season 1 of Dash & Lily, you can check out our comprehensive preview here.

Also don’t forget, we’ve been informed that season 2 of Dash & Lily is currently in active development so expect more in 2021.

The Crown (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday, November 15th

This time next week, we’ll be once again heading to Buckingham Palace which will be seeing the 1960s coming to an end and plenty of new faces introduced.

It once again exudes quality with some huge talent involved and the same eye-watering sets and costumes.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on November 9th

Undercover (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on November 10th

A Lion in the House (Limited Series)

Dash & Lily (Season 1) N

Trash Truck (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on November 11th

A Queen Is Born (Season 1) N

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1) N

The Liberator (Limited Series) N

Trial 4 (Season 1) N

What We Wanted / Was wir wollten (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on November 12th

A Very Special Love (2008)

First Love (2018)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Graceful Friends (Season 1)

Ludo (2020) N

Memories of a Teenager / Yo, Adolscente (2019)

Prom Night

Coming to Netflix on November 13th

American Horror Story (Season 9)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) N

The Life Ahead / La vita davanti a se (2020) N

The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) N

Coming to Netflix on November 15th

A Very Country Christmas (2017)

America’s Next Top Model (Seasons 19 & 20)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2009)

Hometown Holiday (2018)

Polly Pocket (Season 2)

Survivor (Season 20 & Season 28)

The Crown (Season 4) N

V for Vendetta (2005)

