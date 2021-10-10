What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 11th to 17th, 2021

A busy week of new Netflix additions await with some huge returning shows. Here’s a breakdown of everything set to come to Netflix in the United States (other regions may vary) between October 11th to October 17th, 2021 headlined by Shameless, You, and more!

As a reminder, you can catch daily roundups of what’s new on Netflix plus an expanded list via our what’s new on Netflix hub. There’s also plenty more to look forward to throughout October 2021.

Top 3 Most Anticipated Movies & Series Coming to Netflix This Week

Shameless (U.S.) (Season 11)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Yes, it’s really the end. After 11 years, the American adaptation of the British comedy has come to a close. Although many will say it outstayed its welcome, the infinitely bingeable show has had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year with plenty of laughs, tears and lots of heart.

Here’s what you can expect going into the eleventh and final season:

“It’s last call and the Gallaghers are going out with the biggest bang ever. Changes are coming that will force each of them to either step up or hit the road, but they know one thing for certain – Gallaghers may grow up, but they’ll never grow apart.”

Those outside the US will have a bit longer to wait for Shameless season 11.

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

It’s been years since the Will Smith led action fantasy movie Bright hit Netflix and while most expected it to amount to nothing, it seems Netflix expects it to grow in popularity overtime and therefore has given it the anime treatment.

This new spin-off is set in Japan between the end of the shogunate and Meiji era. We’ll see Izou and Raiden working to bring a young elf girl and the wand she carries to the land of the elves in the north…

You (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The return of You is perhaps one of the most anticipated Netflix Original series of Q4 with the trailer alone amassing over 8.1 million views.

Once again, we see Joe move to commit more dastardly deads but this time with his new life partner and baby in tow. Early indications are this is still one of the most enticing Netflix Originals so if you’ve not managed to check it out yet, now is your chance to get a headstart before the third season drops at the end of the week.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on October 11th

Going in Style (2017)

Shameless (U.S.) (Season 11)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2) N

The King’s Affection (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021) N

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021) N

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021) N

Mighty Express (Season 5) N

Peralagan (2004)

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021)

Sivaji (2007)

Smart People (2008)

The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on October 13th

Fever Dream (2021) N

Operation Hyacinth (2021) N

Reflection of You (Season 1) N

Violet Evergarden The Movie (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on October 14th

3000 Nights (2015)

Another Life (Season 2) N

Ave Maria (2015)

Ghost Hunting (2017)

In The Dark (Season 3)

One Night in Paris (2021) N

World Without (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on October 15th

CoComelon (Season 4)

Gone (2021)

Karma’s World (Season 1) N

Little Things (Season 4) N

My Name (Season 1) N

Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 2)

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (2021) N

The Forgotten Battle (2021) N

The Four of Us / Du Sie Er & Wir (2021) N

The Trip (2021) N

You (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on October 16th

Misfit: The Series (Season 1) N

Victoria & Abdul (2017)

Coming to Netflix on October 17th

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, don’t forget to check out our early preview of what’s coming to Netflix in November.