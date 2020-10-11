What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 12th to 18th, 2020

It’s time to look ahead at the week to come and Netflix has a stonking week ahead with so many excellent new and returning movies on the way. Here’s a look at everything coming to Netflix US over the next 7 days between October 12th to October 18th, 2020.

We just updated our October 2020 list too with quite a few additional titles lined up for the end of the month plus, check out our early preview of what’s coming up in November 2020 too.

This week continues Netflix’s 2020 trend at having a stellar movie lineup but perhaps a disappointing Netflix Original series lineup.

Let’s quickly run you through our highlights of the week:

Half & Half and One on One

Arrives on Netflix: Thursday, October 15th

If you love it when Netflix picks up multiple seasons of shows, then on Thursday Netflix has acquired two comedies from the noughties.

One on One features five seasons and is about a sportscaster who has his life flipped upside down when his teenage daughter moves in with him.

Half & Half features four seasons and is about half-sisters who live in the same apartment complex and the family drama that occurs.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Arrives on Netflix: Friday, October 16th

An all-star cast comes together for this movie that was originally pegged for a theatrical release. Afer the whirlwind year and the devastation it’s caused at the box office, Netflix swooped in to carry yet another stellar movie that eyes various awards at various ceremonies in 2021.

The movie is about the true story of 7 people who were put onto trial during the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Halloween Highlights This Week

A number of Halloween treats this week including:

Batman: The Killing Joke – Thursday – an animated dark look into the Batman universe.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting – Thursday – Netflix’s family-friendly book adaptation featuring Tom Felton.

Unfriended – Friday – The pandemic-proof horror where something haunts an online chat room.

ParaNorman – Sunday – Animated kids movie about a young boy who tries to lift a curse from his town.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on October 13th

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (2020) N

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on October 14th

A Choo (2020)

Alice Junior (2019)

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) N

Moneyball (2011)

The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on October 15th

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020) N

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

El-Khawaga’s Dilemma (2020)

Fireman Sam (Multiple Seasons)

Half & Half (Multiple Seasons)

Love Like the Falling Rain (2020) N

One on One (Multiple Seasons)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2, Part 1)

Rooting for Roona (2020) N

Social Distance (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on October 16th

Disconnect (2018)

Dream Home Makeover (Season 1) N

Grand Army (Season 1) N

In a Valley of Violence (2016)

La Révolution (Season 1) N

Someone Has to Die / Alguien tiene que morir (Limited Series) N

The Last Kids on Earth (Book 3) N

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) N

Unfriended (2014)

Coming to Netflix on October 17th

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation (2020)

Start-Up (New Episodes Weekly) N

Coming to Netflix on October 18th

ParaNorman (2012)

What are you looking forward to watching this week? Let us know in the comments down below.