What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 17th to 23rd, 2022

another preview of what's coming up on Netflix over the next week. At least a couple dozen titles are scheduled to hit Netflix over the next 7 days so here are our most anticipated movies and series plus the full list.

Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This Week

Barbarians (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

German shows are blowing up on Netflix right now with the countries strongest lineup on Netflix in history. Following The Empress, we’re getting the second season of the criminally overlooked Barbarians series. If you love Vikings: Valhalla or The Last Kingdom and haven’t checked this out yet, you’re missing out.

Here’s what you can expect going into season 2:

“One year after the Varus Battle the Roman troops have returned to Germania, stronger than ever, and Ari is confronted with his Roman past once more. His brother has joined the Roman side in order to punish Ari for his betrayal of Rome. While Thusnelda and Ari join forces to unite the tribes against Rome, Folkwin ominously challenges the gods.”

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Unsolved Mysteries is back just in time for Halloween. The rebooted docuseries seeks to tell you numerous true crime and spooky stories that have unresolved endings.

Only the first three episodes will drop on Netflix on Tuesday with the remainder coming on October 25th and November 1st.

Here’s a breakdown of the episodes coming this week:

Mystery at Mile Marker 45 – “Tiffany Valiante, a promising young athlete, is struck by a train four miles from home. But was her death a suicide or something more sinister?”

– “Tiffany Valiante, a promising young athlete, is struck by a train four miles from home. But was her death a suicide or something more sinister?” Something in the Sky – “Over 300 residents of western Michigan report seeing unearthly lights on the night of March 8th, 1994. Decades later, the event remains unexplained.”

– “Over 300 residents of western Michigan report seeing unearthly lights on the night of March 8th, 1994. Decades later, the event remains unexplained.” Body in Bags – “A beloved father is brutally mutilated, but his presumed killer, a woman he knew from high school, escapes without a trace.”

The School for Good and Evil

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Netflix’s big new movie for the week and one of its biggest family movies of the year is the new fantasy adaptation starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

Directed by Paul Feig, the Soman Chainani adaptation tells us the story of Sophie and Agatha both kidnapped into a school that trains people to either be heroes or villains.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Coming This Week

Coming to Netflix on October 17th

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on October 18th

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022) Netflix Original Special

LiSA Another Great Day (2022) Netflix Original Special

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6) Netflix Original Documentary

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) Netflix Original Documentary

Coming to Netflix on October 19th

Notre-Dame (Limited Series) Netflix Orignal Series

The Green Glove Gang (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The School for Good and Evil (2022) Netflix Original Movie

The Stranger (2022) Netflix Original Movie

Coming to Netflix on October 20th

Super Senior Heroes (2022)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on October 21st

28 Days Haunted (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

20th Century Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original Movie

Barbarians (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Descendant (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

From Scratch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Nairobi Half Life (2012)

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Valley of a Thousand Hills (2020)

Coming to Netflix on October 22nd

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (2022) Netflix Original Special

Krishna Vrinda Vihari (2022)

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022)

