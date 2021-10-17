What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 18th to 24th, 2021

Welcome to your weekly rundown of what’s coming up on Netflix over the next 7 days. We’ll be covering all the new movies and TV shows currently scheduled to hit Netflix (specifically in the US – other regions will vary) from October 18th through to October 24th, 2021.

There’s lots still to look forward to for the final week of October as we cover in our comprehensive October 2021 list. As always, you can find a daily update of what’s new on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub.

Now let’s take a look at our three most anticipated releases of the week before diving into the full list.

Our Top Highlights for This Week on Netflix

Night Teeth

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

This week’s big new horror addition to Netflix is this vampire movie headlined by Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive.”

As for what the quality of this title will turn out to be is unclear at this time. We can’t currently predict whether it’s going to be a car crash or a hidden gem. Either way, we’re exciting to get our teeth stuck in this Wednesday.

Locke & Key (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix is going all-in on Locke & Key with season 3 wrapping up filming imminently so it’s a good time to get stuck in. The series is based on the comics by Joe Hill and while they’re aimed for a broader audience than the comics, the show is still infinitely enjoyable.

The new season promises to build on the successes of the first with lots more action and keys promised.

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

As announced last week, every single Netflix region is going to be getting the classic 26-episode anime series this coming Thursday.

It’s not only significant in the sense that it’s one of the greatest anime series in existence it’s also getting the live-action treatment at the end of October 2021.

In case you’re not familiar with the premise, you’ll be teaming up with a crew of bounty hunters chasing down intergalactic criminals.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on October 17th

Note; we’ve included October 17th as this title wasn’t listed in preview from last week.

The Wonderful: Stories from the Space Station (2021)

Coming to Netflix on October 18th

Meeting Point / Kimya (2021)

Coming to Netflix on October 19th

In for a Murder (2021) N

Theo Von: Regular People (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on October 20th

Found (2021) N

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 3) N

Night Teeth (2021) N

Stuck Together (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on October 21st

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary- (2021) N

Insiders (Season 1) N

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (Season 1) N

Sabalik Baju (2021)

Sex, Love, and goop (Season 1) N

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 6) N

Coming to Netflix on October 22nd

Adventure Beast (Season 1) N

Dynasty (Season 4)

Inside Job (Season 1) N

Little Big Mouth (2021) N

Locke & Key (Season 2) N

Maya and the Three (Limited Series) N

More than Blue: The Series (Season 1) N

Roaring Twenties (Season 1) N

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on October 24th

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks (2013)

If you want to take a look at everything coming to Netflix in November 2021, the list is slowly growing as we learn of new releases.

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix next week? Let us know in the comments down below.