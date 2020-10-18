What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 19th to 25th, 2020

As the build up to Halloween continues, it’s that time again to look ahead, and showcase all of the upcoming releases on Netflix this coming week. We’ve listed all of the new exciting movies and TV series coming to Netflix US in the next 7 days from October 19th to October 25th, 2020.

There’s a greater line up of Originals arriving this week, but a dissapointing lack of Halloween titles.

Here’s the top highlights of the week to come:

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) N

Arrives on Netflix: Monday, October 19th

The revival of the popular crime and mystery docuseries was a smash hit for Netflix in July. The second volume will see plenty of Halloween themed mysteries, including an episode centered around the Lady of the Lake.

Over the Moon (2020) N

Arrives on Netflix: Friday, October 23rd

Arguably Netflix’s biggest animation release of 2020, Over the Moon is a collaboration between the streaming service and Pearl Studio. Subscribers should be excited, directing the animated feature is Glen Keane, an animation veteran. Keane has worked on some of the biggest animated titles from Disney, including but not limited to The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Tangled.

Chinese teenager Fei Fei has been infatuated with the story of a legendary moon goddess since she was a small child. With her genius-level intellect and her adorable pet rabbit, Fei Fei builds a rocket to the moon, beginning her adventure into a strange, beautiful and mythical world.

The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series) N

Arrives on Netflix: Friday, October 23rd

A potential sleeper hit this fall, Anya-Taylor Joy (Split) will be taking on one of the most intense roles of her blossoming career.

At the tender age of eight, Beth Harmon discovered her talent for chess. Within a few short years she’s competing at a national level, and by 22 she’s set her sights on becoming Chess Grand Champion. As her skills and ambition grows, so does her crippling addiction to drugs, which threatens to destroy everything she’s worked towards.

Halloween Highlights This Week

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on October 19th

Heritages (2013) – Lebanese documentary on five generations fleeing from wars.

– Lebanese documentary on five generations fleeing from wars. Little Wars (1982) – War drama.

– War drama. Out of Life (1991) – French war movie about a French photographer captured and held hostage in Beirut.

– French war movie about a French photographer captured and held hostage in Beirut. Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) N – The next set of mysteries that remain unsolved with a ghost story lined up for volume 2.

– The next set of mysteries that remain unsolved with a ghost story lined up for volume 2. Whispers (1980) – Lebanese documentary

Coming to Netflix on October 20th

Carol (2015) – Romance drama that scooped up 6 Oscar nominations from Todd Haynes.

– Romance drama that scooped up 6 Oscar nominations from Todd Haynes. The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (2020) N – Animated special for the kid’s animated program.

Coming to Netflix on October 21st

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019) – Documentary looking into innovations in science and technology which may help solve the upcoming water crisis.

– Documentary looking into innovations in science and technology which may help solve the upcoming water crisis. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (Season 3) N – A shorter new season of the interview series hosted by David Letterman.

– A shorter new season of the interview series hosted by David Letterman. Rebecca (2020) N – British romantic thriller from Ben Wheatley.

Coming to Netflix on October 22nd

Bending the Arc (2017) – Documentary about doctors in a rural Haitian village.

– Documentary about doctors in a rural Haitian village. Cadaver (2020) N – Norweigen produced horror flick.

– Norweigen produced horror flick. The Hummingbird Project (2018) – Thriller from Kim Nguyen about two traders going toe-to-toe to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal.

– Thriller from Kim Nguyen about two traders going toe-to-toe to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal. Yes, God, Yes (2019) – Featuring Stranger Thing’s Natalia Dyer, this comedy about a young girl on AOL chat in the early 00s.

Coming to Netflix on October 23rd

Barbarians (Season 1) N – German historical drama.

– German historical drama. Black Butler (Season 2) – Japanese anime series

– Japanese anime series Move (Season 1) N – Docuseries looking into choreography and dancing.

– Docuseries looking into choreography and dancing. Over the Moon (2020) N – Animated feature film.

– Animated feature film. Perdida (2018) N – Argentinian crime thriller.

– Argentinian crime thriller. The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series) N – Period-drama series based on the novel.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix most this week? Let us know in the comments below!