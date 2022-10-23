What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 24th to 30th, 2022

A busy week awaits for the last final full week of October 2022. Netflix has over 26 Netflix Originals coming out this week, including some Oscar potentials, Guillermo Del Toro’s new anthology horror series, and plenty more. Here’s everything scheduled to hit Netflix between October 24th and October 30th, 2022.

This week will also see lots of departures, including the Netflix Original series Hemlock Grove, but if you’re planning on binging, the chances are you’re too late.

We’re still yet to get the full list of what’s coming in November 2022 but we’ll keep our article updated with more titles when we get them.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Master of horror and working with Netflix exclusively under an overall deal, Guillermo Del Toro will be bringing to the service 4 nights of frights.

The new series is a “collection of the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s personally curated stories, described as both equally sophisticated and horrific.”

Here’s the release schedule for the week:

Lot 36 – October 25th

Graveyard Rats – October 25th

The Outside – October 26th

The Autopsy – October 26th

Pickman’s Model – October 27th

Dreams in the Witch House – October 27th

The Murmuring – October 28th

The Viewing – October 28th

We’ll cover the new horror series all week, doing daily recaps of each new episode, looking into the hidden meanings, and explaining the endings.

Wendell & Wild (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Legendary director and writer Henry Selick will be marking his major new debut with a stop-motion animated movie that’s eying animation awards at the upcoming Oscars.

Starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as the two titular characters, you’ll follow the scheming brothers enlisting the aid of a 13-year-old to help them head to the land of the living.

Early reviews have been stunning, with the movie currently carrying an 89% on RottenTomatoes, with the consensus being:

“Boasting visual marvels to match its ambitious and inclusive story, Wendell & Wild is a spooky treat for budding horror fans.”

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Based on Erich Maria Remarque’s landmark 1929 novel, this new German-language movie continues the regions excellent output onto Netflix in recent months. Having already premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, it’s now your turn to watch the movie described by Paul Whitington in the Irish Independent as “Necessarily brutal, but beautifully framed.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

“When 17-year-old Paul joins the Western Front in World War I, his initial excitement is soon shattered by the grim reality of life in the trenches.”

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note that other regions’ availability may vary.

As always, you can keep up with everything new on Netflix daily via our new releases on Netflix list.

Coming to Netflix on October 24th

Little Angel

Mr. Midnight: Beware The Monsters (Season 1)

The Chalk Line (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on October 25th

Barbie Epic Road Trip (2022) Netflix Original Special

Blade of the 47 Ronin (2022)

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (2022) Netflix Original Special

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on October 26th

Captains (Season 1)

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Hellhole (2022) Netflix Original Film

Robbing Mussolini (2022) Netflix Orignal Film

The Good Nurse (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Beyond the Universe (2022) Netflix Original Film

Cemara’s Family 2

Cici (2022) Netflix Original Film

Dubai Bling (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Earthstorm (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Family Reunion (Part 5) Netflix Original Series

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Romantic Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on October 28th

All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues (2022) Netflix Original Film

Big Mouth (Season 6) Netflix Original Series

Drink Masters (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

I AM A STALKER (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

If Only (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

My Encounter with Evil (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary

My Mom is a Minister

Shamwari Untamed

Shards of Her (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Wendell & Wild (2022) Netflix Original Film

Wild is the Wind (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on October 29th

Deadwind (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

Route 10

Coming to Netflix on October 30th

Ahmed Notre Dame

My Father Is A Play Boy (2022)

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.