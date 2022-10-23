What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 24th to 30th, 2022

A busy week awaits for the last final full week of October 2022. Netflix has over 26 Netflix Originals coming out this week, including some Oscar potentials, Guillermo Del Toro’s new anthology horror series, and plenty more. Here’s everything scheduled to hit Netflix between October 24th and October 30th, 2022.
This week will also see lots of departures, including the Netflix Original series Hemlock Grove, but if you’re planning on binging, the chances are you’re too late.
We’re still yet to get the full list of what’s coming in November 2022 but we’ll keep our article updated with more titles when we get them.
Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Master of horror and working with Netflix exclusively under an overall deal, Guillermo Del Toro will be bringing to the service 4 nights of frights.
The new series is a “collection of the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s personally curated stories, described as both equally sophisticated and horrific.”
Here’s the release schedule for the week:
- Lot 36 – October 25th
- Graveyard Rats – October 25th
- The Outside – October 26th
- The Autopsy – October 26th
- Pickman’s Model – October 27th
- Dreams in the Witch House – October 27th
- The Murmuring – October 28th
- The Viewing – October 28th
We’ll cover the new horror series all week, doing daily recaps of each new episode, looking into the hidden meanings, and explaining the endings.
Wendell & Wild (2022)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
Legendary director and writer Henry Selick will be marking his major new debut with a stop-motion animated movie that’s eying animation awards at the upcoming Oscars.
Starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as the two titular characters, you’ll follow the scheming brothers enlisting the aid of a 13-year-old to help them head to the land of the living.
Early reviews have been stunning, with the movie currently carrying an 89% on RottenTomatoes, with the consensus being:
“Boasting visual marvels to match its ambitious and inclusive story, Wendell & Wild is a spooky treat for budding horror fans.”
All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
Based on Erich Maria Remarque’s landmark 1929 novel, this new German-language movie continues the regions excellent output onto Netflix in recent months. Having already premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, it’s now your turn to watch the movie described by Paul Whitington in the Irish Independent as “Necessarily brutal, but beautifully framed.”
Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:
“When 17-year-old Paul joins the Western Front in World War I, his initial excitement is soon shattered by the grim reality of life in the trenches.”
Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week
Please note that other regions’ availability may vary.
As always, you can keep up with everything new on Netflix daily via our new releases on Netflix list.
Coming to Netflix on October 24th
- Little Angel
- Mr. Midnight: Beware The Monsters (Season 1)
- The Chalk Line (2022) Netflix Original Film
Coming to Netflix on October 25th
- Barbie Epic Road Trip (2022) Netflix Original Special
- Blade of the 47 Ronin (2022)
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (2022) Netflix Original Special
- Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Coming to Netflix on October 26th
- Captains (Season 1)
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- Hellhole (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Robbing Mussolini (2022) Netflix Orignal Film
- The Good Nurse (2022) Netflix Original Film
Coming to Netflix on October 27th
- Beyond the Universe (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Cemara’s Family 2
- Cici (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Dubai Bling (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Dubai Bling (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Earthstorm (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- Family Reunion (Part 5) Netflix Original Series
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
- Romantic Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Coming to Netflix on October 28th
- All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Big Mouth (Season 6) Netflix Original Series
- Drink Masters (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- I AM A STALKER (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- If Only (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- My Encounter with Evil (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary
- My Mom is a Minister
- Shamwari Untamed
- Shards of Her (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Wendell & Wild (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Wild is the Wind (2022) Netflix Original Film
Coming to Netflix on October 29th
- Deadwind (Season 3) Netflix Original Series
- Route 10
Coming to Netflix on October 30th
- Ahmed Notre Dame
- My Father Is A Play Boy (2022)
What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.