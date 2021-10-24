What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 25th to 31st, 2021

It’s time to look at what’s going to be coming to Netflix to round out the month of October 2021. There’s plenty of new movies and TV shows to look forward to this week so let’s dive in with everything set to come to Netflix between October 25th and October 31st, 2021.

Lots of removals on Netflix this week. Highlights includes Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection which departs Netflix on Monday. Rango (2011) and Shine On with Reese (Season 1) depart on October 28th and the Netflix special Chelsea Peretti: One of the Greats (2014) departs on Saturday.

Now let’s take a look at our most anticipated releases this week:

Army of Thieves (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Army of the Dead arrived on Netflix over the summer from Zack Snyder and now we’re heading back into that universe with this prequel movie.

Directed and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, the movie will see him pick up his role of Dieter which sees him once again recruited into a top group of thieves to conduct a top-secret heist.

Wentworth (Final Season)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

The Australian women’s prison drama is about to debut on Netflix meaning the streaming service will soon hold every episode of the top tier series.

For those unfamiliar, the series is a bit like Orange is the New Black but amped up in every aspect, particularly when it comes to violence.

The final season of Wentworth was split into two parts and it’s the second half that’s arriving in the middle of the week.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Kickstarting the week is the Warner Brothers Pictures movie, King Arthur which is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy).

The movie released in theaters four years ago and if you missed the historical drama, here’s what you can expect:

“Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy – whether he likes it or not.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on October 25th

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Coming to Netflix on October 26th

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3)

Sex: Unzipped (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on October 27th

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 1) N

Begin Again (2013)

Haroun (2021) N

Hypnotic (2021) N

Lokillo (2021)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (2021) N

Sintonia (Season 2) N

Wentworth (Season 8B / Season 9)

Coming to Netflix on October 28th

Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 3) N

Takki (Season 3) N

The Motive (2021) N

The Spark Brothers (2021)

Coming to Netflix on October 29th

Army of Thieves (2021) N

Call My Agent: Bollywood (Season 1) N

Colin in Black & White (Limited Series) N

Dear Mother (2020) N

Mythomaniac (Season 2) N

The Time It Takes (Season 1) N

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on October 30th

Catch! Teenping (Season 1)

Inspector Koo (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

The Gentlemen’s League 2 (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Coming to Netflix on October 31st

Incident in a Ghostland (2018)

