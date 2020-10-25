What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 26th to November 1st, 2020

A rather subdued end to the month this week on Netflix with the main new Netflix Original on the way being a new horror movie from Britain. There’s also some licensed classics as we enter a new month on Sunday. Here’s what’s currently lined up for release on Netflix between October 26th and November 1st, 2020.

As always, you can keep up-to-date with all the daily new additions coming up on Netflix via our What’s New on Netflix hub.

Here are a few of our highlights:

Agents of SHIELD (Season 7)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, October 30th

It’s the end of an era for Marvel television with the final season of Agents of SHIELD arriving at the end of the week.

The series follows the agency introduced in the main MCU movies and covers the missions taken out by the agents of the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics division.

Dawson’s Creek (Season 1-6)

Arriving on Netflix: Sunday, November 1st

Arriving on Netflix in most regions around the world on Sunday is all six seasons of the classic cult favorite, Dawson’s Creek. It’s part of Netflix trying to fill the gap left by some of their production problems caused by COVID-19.

The series follows a group of friends growing up together in a small coastal town.

His House (2020)

Arriving on Netflix: Friday, October 30th

Although Netflix has had a number of big new horror movies from Halloween, perhaps our most anticipated is His House which arrives on Friday.

The movie follows a couple that has fled war to find a new life in a new home in a small town in England. However, everything soon goes downhill.

There’s quite a lot to look forward to on Netflix throughout the entire month of November 2020 so keep our preview of the month bookmarked as we’re the only outlet on the internet who regularly updates with newly announced titles.

Now let’s take a look at the full list.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Blood of Zeus (Season 1) N

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 4) N

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score / Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on October 28th

Holidate (2020) N

La Gran Illusion

Metallica Through The Never (2013)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) N

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on October 30th

Agents of SHIELD (Season 7)

Bronx (2020) N

His House (2020) N

In Line (2017)

Kaali Khuhi (2020) N

Rogue City (2020) N

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4) N

Suburra: Blood on Rome (Season 3) N

The Day of the Lord (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on October 31st

The 12th Man (2017)

Coming to Netflix on November 1st

60 Days In (Season 5)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Can You Hear Me? (Season 2) N

Casper (1995)

Christmas Break-In (2018)

Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)

Easy A (2010)

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale (2019)

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2018)

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)

Forged in Fire (Season 1)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Knock Knock (2015)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3)

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22 (2018)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Piercing (2018)

Platoon (1986)

School Daze

Snowden (2016)

The Garfield Show (Season 3)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

Voice (Season 2)

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man (2008)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.