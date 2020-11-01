What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 2nd – 8th, 2020

Welcome to another preview of what’s coming up next on Netflix. This time, we’ll be covering the modest selection of new releases set to hit Netflix between October 2nd and October 8th, 2020.

While this particular week isn’t much to shout about (largely because of how the week falls and the November 1st additions) there’s still a lot to look forward to on Netflix throughout November 2020.

Let’s now take a look at three highlights coming this week:

Prospect (2018)

Coming to Netflix: Monday, November 2nd

Kickstarting the week is an excellent underrated sci-fi gem featuring Pedro Pascal who is also currently kicking ass in The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney+.

As we revealed exclusively, the movie will touch down on Netflix on Monday.

The movie is about a father and daughter team heading to a planet in the hopes of finding valuable resources. However, greed quickly takes over and gets the better of them both on the hostile planet.

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, November 5th

This Spanish docu-series will take you behind the case of a woman who is found dead in her bathtub and the investigation that suggests not everything is as it seems.

English-speaking true-crime docuseries always do well on Netflix so it’ll be interesting to see whether this one translates over.

Operation Christmas Drop (2020)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, November 5th

The main notable Netflix Original this week is Operation Christmas Drop, the second title in Netflix’s Christmas 2020 arsenal.

The romantic Christmas movie sees a government aide visiting a U.S. Air Force base and quickly falls in love with a pilot from the base.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on November 2nd

Prospect (2018)

Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (2020) N

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N

Mother (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on November 4th

A Christmas Catch (2018)

Christmas With A Prince (2018)

Love & Anarchy (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on November 5th

A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Season 1) N

Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)

One More Try (2012)

Operation Christmas Drop (2020) N

Paranormal (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Citation (2020) N

Country Ever After (Season 1) N

Girl’s Revenge

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (2019) N

The Hook Up Plan (New Special Episode) N

The Late Bloomer (2016)

Wrong Kind of Black (Limited Series)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.