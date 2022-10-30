What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 31st to November 6th, 2022

A new month means lots of new titles, but even looking beyond that, Netflix is about to have another bountiful week for new movies and series. So let’s check out everything scheduled to come to Netflix between October 31st to November 6th, 2022.

Three Biggest New Titles on Netflix This Week

Inside Man (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Airing on the BBC in recent weeks, the entire season of Inside Man will be hitting Netflix globally, excluding the UK starting on Monday.

Throughout the four episodes, you’ll see what a prisoner on death row in the US, a vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar all have in common and how their paths cross.

David Tennant and Stanley Tucci lead the cast, with Dolly Wells, Lydia West, Lyndsey Marshal, Louis Oliver, and Atkins Estimond rounding it out.

Manifest (Season 4 – Volume 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

What a remarkable story Manifest has been so far.

After being on the verge of cancelation by NBC, Netflix acquired the streaming rights as a final hell mary last summer. After a meteoric rise in the charts, Netflix decided not only to bring the show to Netflix globally but to revive and fund a final expanded season.

The first half of the supersized season hits Netflix on Friday.

Enola Holmes 2 (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, alongside a slew of other familiar faces, will be returning for this highly anticipated sequel that’ll set Enola up with another mystery to solve.

Per Netflix, “Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.”

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on October 31st

Inside Man (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on November 1st

Attack on Finland / Omerta 6/12 (2021)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) Netflix Original Series

Key & Peele (Seasons 1-3)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Mile 22 (2018)

Molang (Multiple Seasons)

Moneyball (2011)

Notting Hill (1999)

Oblivion (2013)

Robocar POLI Safety Series (Season 1)

Still Alice (2014)

The Bad Guys (2022)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Ghost (2022)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Takeover (2022) Netflix Original Film

Think Like a Man (2012)

Top Gear (Season 31)

To Russia With Love (2022)

Training Day (2001)

Up in the Air (2009)

Young Royals (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 2nd

Killer Sally (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary

The Final Score (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

Blockbuster (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Costa Brava, Lebanon (2021)

David (2013)

Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) Netflix Original Special

The Dragon Prince (Season 4 – Mystery of Aaravos) Netflix Original Series

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 4th

Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022) Netflix Original Film

Enola Holmes 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film

Lookism (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Lusala (2019)

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original Series

Scarlet Hill (Season 1)

Simon Calls (2020)

Soa

The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)

The Fabulous (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Secrets of the Greco Family (Season 1)

Uyire

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 5th

Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Captain Phillips (2013)

