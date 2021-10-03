What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 4th to 10th, 2021

Another week means another batch of new releases on Netflix with lots of new shows and movies due out on the platform. In fact, there are 28 planned releases for the next week with the vast majority of them being Netflix Original additions. Here’s what’s set to come to Netflix in the US (other regions will vary with availability) between October 4th and October 10th, 2021.

For a full list of what’s coming up for the rest of October 2021 in the US, check out our preview which we think is the best and most comprehensive guide on the net!

As always, you can see the full list of what’s new via our what’s new on Netflix hub where we produce daily roundups and host the full list of new releases.

Now let’s pick out three of our most anticipated new titles before diving into the full list:

On My Block (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

We’re headed back to Los Angeles for the fourth and final season of the hit Netflix drama series.

Although season 4 may be the end of the main show, we’re not quite done with Freeridge just yet with a spin-off planned to go into production this fall.

There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) N

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Continuing Netflix’s Halloween output for 2021 this week will be There’s Someone Inside Your House directed by Patrick Brice. The horror thriller focuses on a graduating class of a high school but they’re being picked off by a masked assailant by exposing secrets and ending their lives. It’s up to one group of friends to stop it.

Early reviews have been positive thus far. It’s based on the novel by Stephanie Perkins and is headlined by Sydney Park.

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Originally unannounced for October 2021, this new stand-up special for Dave Chappelle arrives early in the week and promises to be Dave’s biggest stand-up special for Netflix to date.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 3rd to 10th

Coming to Netflix on October 4th

On My Block (Season 4) N

Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (2021) N

Escape the Undertaker (2021) N

Remember You (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Bad Sport (Volume 1) N

Baking Impossible (Season 1) N

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things (2019)

Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 1) N

The Blacklist (Season 8)

The Five Juanas (Season 1) N

There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on October 7th

Sexy Beasts (Season 2) N

The Billion Dollar Code (Season 1) N

The Ingenuity of the Househusband (Season 1) N

The Way of the Househusband (Part 2) N

Coming to Netflix on October 8th

A Tale of Dark & Grimm (Season 1) N

Angeliena (2021)

Family Business (Season 3) N

Grudge / Kin (2021) N

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Season 1) N

LOL Surprise: The Movie (2021)

My Brother, My Sister (2021) N

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (2021) N

Pretty Smart (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on October 9th

Blue Period (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Occupation: Rainfall (2021)

Coming to Netflix on October 10th

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1) N

What are you looking forward to catching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.