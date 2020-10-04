What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 5th to 11th, 2020

It’s time for another roundup looking at the week ahead and this week is a much quieter week given we’ve crossed over to a new month. Here’s a look at all the new Netflix TV series and movies coming out in the US between October 5th, 2020 and October 11th, 2020.

There’s a lot more to look forward to in October 2020 even if this week’s list doesn’t butter your parsnips. You can find a comprehensive list here which we update every few days.

Only a couple of removals this week to be aware of on Netflix. On October 7th, The Water Diviner leaves Netflix and on October 8th, The Last Airbender (the live-action Nick remake, not the animated series) departs.

Let’s first take a look at some of the highlights this week:

Hubie Halloween

Releasing on Netflix: Wednesday, October 7th

Love him or hate him, Adam Sandler has been a productive creator for Netflix with this being his seventh Netflix project (with more on the way).

This new movie has Sandler putting on a silly voice and getting into the Halloween spirit.

The 100 (Season 7)

Releasing on Netflix: Thursday, October 8th

As the contract with The CW begins to end, we say goodbye this week to The 100, one of the best sci-fi titles the network has ever produced and is one of the better ones on Netflix.

Seven seasons in, we follow 100 kids who are sent back down to Earth to see if the planet can be lived on after a world-ending event.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

Saturday Church (2017)

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (2020) N

Walk Away from Love (2017)

Coming to Netflix on October 7th

Hubie Halloween (2020) N

To the Lake (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on October 8th

Palermo Hollywood (2004)

Tanda Tanya (2011)

The 100 (Season 7)

Coming to Netflix on October 9th

Deaf U (Season 1) N

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 2) N

Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) N

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (2020) N

The 40-Year-Old Version (2020) N

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this coming week? Let us know in the comments.