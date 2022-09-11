What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 12th to 18th, 2022

Welcome along to another look at what’s coming up on Netflix next. The next 7 days is going to be very busy so here’s your rundown of all the new TV shows and movies hitting the service between September 12th and September 18th, 2022.
We’re constantly getting word of new releases coming up for the remainder of September 2022 and we’re also building a good list of what’s coming up in October 2022.
We’ll be keeping track of all the new releases daily on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub.
Three Most Anticipated Releases Coming to Netflix This Week
In The Dark (Season 4)
Coming to Netflix: Tuesday
One of the two The CW shows coming to Netflix this week is In The Dark, the criminally overlooked drama that’s evolved over time. Sadly, both of The CW shows coming to Netflix this week will be the final seasons.
The other The CW show coming to Netflix this week is the final season of Roswell, New Mexico.
Over the past 52 episodes, we’ve followed Murphy Mason from high points to plenty of lows.
If you’ve never watched the show before, here’s what you can expect:
“A blind woman with vices finds herself in the middle of a murder investigation when her best friend turns up dead.”
Do Revenge (2022)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
The big new Netflix Original movie of the week is undoubtedly the new teen movie that’s been compared to Hitchcock’s signature style.
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are the two headline cast members for the dark comedy, which follows the pairs characters teaming up to go after the tormentors of each other.
Bad Words (2013)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
There’s a bunch of licensed movies coming to Netflix this week and if you’re like us and still suffering from Ozark withdrawal, then Bad Words should be added to your list.
It stars Jason Bateman and sees him in his far more familiar comedy genre.
Bad Words follows a man who sets out to exact revenge on his estranged father by finding a loophole and attempting to win the National Spelling Bee as an adult.
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week
Note: this list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other region availability may vary.
Coming to Netflix on September 12th
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3) Netflix Original Series
What’s Coming to Netflix on September 13th
- Colette (2018)
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- In The Dark (Season 4)
- Jo Koy: Live from The Los Angeles Forum (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special
- Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4)
What’s Coming to Netflix on September 14th
- Broad Peak (2022) Netflix Original Film
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Heartbreak High (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Sins of Our Mother (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary
- The Catholic School (2022) Netflix Original Film
- The Lørenskog Disappearance (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
What’s Coming to Netflix on September 15th
- Attention Please (2021)
- Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original Series
- Dogs in Space (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
- Intervention (Season 21)
- Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022) Netflix Original Special
- Robocar Poli (New Seasons)
- Terim (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary
Coming to Netflix on September 16th
- Bad Words (2013)
- DO REVENGE (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Drifting Home (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
- Finding Hubby 2 (2021)
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- I Used to Be Famous (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Jogi (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
- Mirror, Mirror (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Santo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- The Brave Ones (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- This Is the End (2013)
- Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022)
