What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 12th to 18th, 2022

Three Most Anticipated Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

In The Dark (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

One of the two The CW shows coming to Netflix this week is In The Dark, the criminally overlooked drama that’s evolved over time. Sadly, both of The CW shows coming to Netflix this week will be the final seasons.

The other The CW show coming to Netflix this week is the final season of Roswell, New Mexico.

Over the past 52 episodes, we’ve followed Murphy Mason from high points to plenty of lows.

If you’ve never watched the show before, here’s what you can expect:

“A blind woman with vices finds herself in the middle of a murder investigation when her best friend turns up dead.”

Do Revenge (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The big new Netflix Original movie of the week is undoubtedly the new teen movie that’s been compared to Hitchcock’s signature style.

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are the two headline cast members for the dark comedy, which follows the pairs characters teaming up to go after the tormentors of each other.

Bad Words (2013)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

There’s a bunch of licensed movies coming to Netflix this week and if you’re like us and still suffering from Ozark withdrawal, then Bad Words should be added to your list.

It stars Jason Bateman and sees him in his far more familiar comedy genre.

Bad Words follows a man who sets out to exact revenge on his estranged father by finding a loophole and attempting to win the National Spelling Bee as an adult.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on September 12th

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 13th

Colette (2018)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

In The Dark (Season 4)

Jo Koy: Live from The Los Angeles Forum (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4)

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 14th

Broad Peak (2022) Netflix Original Film

El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Heartbreak High (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Sins of Our Mother (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary

The Catholic School (2022) Netflix Original Film

The Lørenskog Disappearance (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 15th

Attention Please (2021)

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original Series

Dogs in Space (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Intervention (Season 21)

Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022) Netflix Original Special

Robocar Poli (New Seasons)

Terim (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary

Coming to Netflix on September 16th

Bad Words (2013)

DO REVENGE (2022) Netflix Original Film

Drifting Home (2022) Netflix Original Film

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Finding Hubby 2 (2021)

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

I Used to Be Famous (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Jogi (2022) Netflix Original Film

Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Mirror, Mirror (2022) Netflix Original Film

Santo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

The Brave Ones (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

This Is the End (2013)

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022)

