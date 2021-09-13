What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 13th to 19th, 2021

Welcome to a look forward at the week at hand and what’s coming to Netflix in the United States over the next 7 days. We’ve got a brand new Korean sci-fi series that we suspect is going to take over the world, the return of Netflix’s biggest comedy series, and a few great movies. Here’s what’s coming between September 13th to 19th, 2021.

On the removals front this week, you’ve already missed seasons 1-2 of I’m Sorry but you still have time to watch some of the docu-series leaving the middle of the week such as Ancient Aliens and Pawn Stars. We’d also suggest you watch Harlen Coben’s The Five before it departs.

Now let’s take a look at our top 3 titles coming to Netflix this week:

Schumacher (2021) N

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

F1 mania has taken over Netflix over the past few years thanks to Drive to Survive and given the sport is taking a break for a week or so, Netflix is about to drop a family-endorsed documentary on one of the best drivers in F1 history, Michael Schumacher.

Squid Game (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s international series that delve into the sci-fi genre often are the best titles Netflix acquires. We’re looking at the likes of Dark, 3% and Better Than Us.

Squid Game which arrives at the end of the week in full. The show revolves around a game show where contestants who are struggling financially come in to compete in childish games although it’s not quite as innocent as it first seems.

Sex Education (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s biggest British comedy (sorry After Life) is back for a near-perfect third season.

In season 3, it’s the start of a new school year with changes afoot. Otis is having sex, Eric and Adam have made it official and a baby is on the way.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on September 13th

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on September 14th

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) N

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father (Season 5) N

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 2) N

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on September 15th

Castle and Castle (Season 2)

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 3 & 4) N

Nailed It! (Season 6) N

Nightbooks (2021) N

Schumacher (2021) N

Too Hot to Handle: Latino (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on September 16th

Birth of the Dragon (2017)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1) N

Jaws Movies: Jaws (1975) Jaws 2 (1978) Jaws 3 (1983) Jaws: The Revenge (1987)



My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021) N

Safe House (2012)

The Smart Money Woman (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on September 17th

Ankahi Kahaniya (2021) N

Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1) N

Sex Education (Season 3) N

Squid Game (Season 1) N

Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1)

The Father Who Moves Mountains / Tata muta muntii (2021) N

The Stronghold (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on September 19th

Dark Skies (2013)

To see what’s still to come later in September, head over to our September 2021 preview or if you want to look even further ahead, here’s what’s coming in October 2021.