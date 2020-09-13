What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 14th to 20th, 2020

Time for another weekly preview taking a look at what’s in store for Netflixers in the United States over the next 7 days. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix between September 14th to September 20th, 2020.

If you’re wanting to look even further ahead, we’re still updating our September 2020 Netflix preview as and when we learn of new titles plus we’ve got a big list of titles building for release in October 2020 too.

Before we take a look into the full list, let’s quickly cover the biggest titles coming up this week:

Ratched (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: Friday, September 18th

The big new TV series from Netflix at least coming up this week is Ratched starring Sarah Paulson who reunited with super-producer Ryan Murphy for the first of at least two seasons of the new reboot of the classic villain of nurse Ratched.

Ratched is set during the late 1940s at an asylum where Nurse Mildred has just landed a job at an institution that’s conducting experiments on the human mind.

The Devil All the Time (2020) N

Netflix Release Date: Wednesday, September 16th

Coming to Netflix in the middle of the week is one of our most hotly anticipated movies of the year from Netflix that features an absolutely stellar cast.

Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, and Haley Bennett are among the big stars for this movie written and directed by Antonio Campos.

Early reviews have been mixed for the movie but we’ll see how audiences fare when it drops this Wednesday.

Among the acquisitions for this week, we’ll see a new season of the BBC drama Call the Midwife hit on Tuesday. We’ll also see a swathe of HISTORY Channel content hit including popular titles such as Pawn Stars and Ancient Aliens.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 15th

America’s Book of Secrets (Season 2)

Ancient Aliens (Season 3)

Beyond Scared Straight (Season 4)

Call the Midwife (Season 9)

Cold Case Files Classic (Season 1)

East Side Sushi (2014)

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (2020) N

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 1) N

Michael McIntyre: Showman (2020) N

Pawn Stars (Season 2)

Taco Chronicles (Volume 2) N

The Curse of Oak Island (Season 4)

The Rap Game (Season 2)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Universe (Season 2)

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 16th

Baby (Season 3) N

Challenger: The Final Flight (Season 1) N

Criminal: UK (Season 2) N

Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed (2020) N

MeatEater (Season 9) N

Signs / Znaki (Season 2) N

SING ON! (Season 1) N

The Devil All the Time (2020) N

The Paramedic / El practicante (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 17th

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N

Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (2020)

Residue (2020)

The Last Word / Das Letzte Wort (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 18th

American Barbecue Showdown (Season 1) N

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) N

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N

Ratched (Season 1) N

Whipped (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 20th

DTC Yukemuri Junjo hen From High & Low (2018)

High & Low: The Movie (2016)

High & Low The Movie 2 End of Sky (2017)

High & Low The Movie 3 Final Mission (2017)

High & Low The Red Train (2016)

High & Low The Worst (2019)

Road to High & Low (2016)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.