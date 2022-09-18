What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 19th to 25th, 2022

An absolutely stacked week of new Netflix Originals and licensed titles awaits this week on Netflix. Here’s a rundown of the dozens of new movies and series set to debut between September 19th and September 25th, 2022.

On the removals front over the next week, we’ll see Dark Skies (2013) depart tomorrow. Later in the week, we’ll see the departure of Under the Eiffel Tower (2018) and the Netflix Original kid’s series VeggieTales in the House.

We may also get an extended look at what’s coming up on Netflix in October this week but if you can’t wait until then, we’ve got the preliminary list of everything we know coming here.

Most Anticipated Netflix Releases This Week

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Limited Series)

Announced just this week (or for over a month if you’ve been reading our content!) is the brand new serial killer limited series produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan exclusively for Netflix.

Evan Peters will play the role of Dahmer, who, as you may know, was one of the most prolific serial killers of the 20th century. The story will be done from the victims’ perspective and show how police incompetency allowed the killer to go on a killing spree.

Lou (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Bad Robot is behind this new crime drama that debuts on Netflix at the end of the week alongside other highly anticipated Netflix Original movies, A Jazzman’s Blues (featured below) and ATHENA.

Jurnee Smollett and Logan Marshall-Green headline the cast that’s about a mother teaming up with a mysterious woman to investigate a young girl’s kidnapping.

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Joining the several other Tyler Perry titles on Netflix this week is his new period drama movie that has already premiered at various awards festivals over the past few weeks.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie that Perry writes, produces, and directs:

“Set from 1937 to 1987, an investigation into an unsolved murder unveils a story full of forbidden love, deceit, and a secret that has been held for 40 years.”

Ryan Eggold, Lauren Bulioli, Amirah Vann, Miluana Jackson and Brad Benedict star.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week (Sep 19-24)

Coming to Netflix on September 19th

Go Dog Go (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

Minions & More 1 & Minions & More 2 (2022)

Coming to Netflix on September 20th

Mom Is Pregnant (2021)

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle! (Multiple Seasons)

The Wiggles: The Wiggles World (Seasons)

Coming to Netflix on September 21st

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series

Designing Miami (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Facing Nolan (2022)

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam / Wanna (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Only For Love (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Perfumier (2022) Netflix Original Film

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Excuse My French (2014)

Female Cousins

Human Capital (2019)

Karma’s World (Season 4) Netflix Original Series

Snabba Cash (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Thai Cave Rescue (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

The Ghost (2007)

Coming to Netflix on September 23rd

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022) Netflix Original Film

ATHENA (2022) Netflix Original Film

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Lou (2022) Netflix Original Film

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (2022) Netflix Original Film

The Girls at the Back (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Two Degrees of Murder / Twee Grade Van Moord (2016)

Coming to Netflix on September 24th

Dynasty (Season 5)

Flower of Evil (Season 1)

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (2022) Netflix Original Film

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.