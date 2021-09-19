What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 20th to 26th, 2021

A busy week of new Netflix releases awaits for those in the United States with a variety of new releases planned throughout the week. Here’s a full rundown of everything coming to Netflix (in the US specifically but many releases apply globally) from September 20th through to September 26th, 2021.

Before we dive into the full preliminary list of what’s coming up on Netflix over the next 7 days, here are our top 3 highlights.

Midnight Mass (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

One of the titles which is headlining Netflix’s Halloween 2021 lineup is Midnight Mass which hits this Friday.

The highly-anticipated limited series comes from Mike Flanagan (who is working on a host of Netflix projects) and promises to be one of his finest titles to date.

You’ll be following a priest who is curious about a set of mysterious miracles that have been taking place in a remote island community.

The Great British Baking Show (Collection 9 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Starts Dropping Weekly: Friday

Baking shows at the moment seem to be the greatest thing since sliced bread and leading that charge is the British entry The Great British Baking Show.

We’ll once again be getting weekly episodes where we get to follow various bakers putting their talents to use in a tent in the middle of an English field.

The Starling (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s big new Netflix Original movie of the week stars Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd which has been getting less than stellar reviews with it currently carrying a 33 on Metacritic.

Here’s what you can expect from the move if the reviews haven’t swayed you to give it a miss:

“A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden — and a husband who’s struggling to find a way forward.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on September 20th

Grown Ups (2010)

Coming to Netflix on September 21st

Love on the Spectrum (Season 2) N

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes The Wheel (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) N

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) N

Dear White People (Season 4) N

Falsa Identidy (Season 2)

Europe’s Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain

Intrusion (2021) N

Jaguar (Season 1) N

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (Limited Series) N

Coming to Netflix on September 23rd

Bangkok Breaking (Season 1) N

Je Suis Karl (2021) N

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 5 – Part 2) N

Coming to Netflix on September 24th

Blood & Water (Season 2) N

Ganglands (Season 1) N

Jailbirds New Orleans (Season 1) N

Kota Factory (Season 2) N

Midnight Mass (Season 1) N

My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) N

Sankofa (2021)

The Great British Baking Show (Collection 9 – New Episodes Weekly) N

The Starling (2021) N

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia (Season 1) N

