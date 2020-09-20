What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 21st to 27th, 2020

Welcome to your weekly preview of what’s coming up next on Netflix in the United States. Below, we’ll take a full look at the preliminary list of all the new TV series and movies coming to Netflix between September 21st to September 27th, 2020.

This week we should also be hearing about the full list of titles coming up on Netflix throughout October 2020 but we’ve got the most comprehensive list of new releases until then.

Let’s first take a look at three of our highlights coming up on Netflix this week.

The Good Place (Season 4)

Netflix release date: Saturday, September 26th

It’s the end of the road for one of NBC’s best comedy series since the channels last golden period which was when The Office and Parks & Recreation were both on the air.

The Good Place is an inventive comedy that features our four protagonists living in the good place (or so they thought) as they battle with forces that are other worldly.

It’ll be sad to see The Good Place and will leave The Blacklist as the only NBC show to get regular season updates on Netflix.

Enola Holmes (2020) N

Netflix release date: Wednesday, September 23rd

The big movie of the week stars Millie Bobby Brown who has become a postergirl of sorts for Netflix. This period drama based upon the novel of the same tells the story of a young girl who is related to the well-known Sherlock Holmes going off on her own adventures.

Among the cast for the movie is Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin with Harry Bradbeer directing.

Early reviews indicate it’s a strong contender of the best new Original movie of the month.

Enola Holmes has been rumored to be one of the growing number of movies Netflix hopes to become a full franchise so expect more if you enjoy.

The Great British Baking Show (Season 11 / Collection 8) N

Netflix release date: Friday, September 25th (then new episodes every Friday)

For the second year running, Netflix US will be getting weekly episodes of the British show that seems to dominate headlines around the world whether it’s for its dramatic hosts or the drama seen in the garden tent.

All new competitors will be entering the toughest baking show in the world and will be competing during vastly different times.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (September 21st to September 27th, 2020)

Please note: all release dates are subject to change at a moment’s notice.

Coming to Netflix on September 21st

A Love Song for Latasha (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 3) N

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father (Season 4) N

Kiss the Ground (2020)

Mighty Express (Season 1) N

The Playbook: A Coach’s Rules for Life (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on September 23rd

Enola Holmes (2020) N

Waiting… (2005)

Coming to Netflix on September 24th

Real Steel (2011)

The Chef Show (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on September 25th

A Perfect Crime (Season 1) N

Country-ish (Season 1) N

Nasty C

Sneakerheads (Season 1) N

The Great British Baking Show (Season 11 / Collection 8) N

The School Nurse Files / Bogeongyosa Aneunyeong (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on September 26th

The Good Place (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Bad Teacher (2011)

Mann / Mind (1999)

Van Helsing (Season 4)

What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.