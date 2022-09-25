What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 26th to October 2nd, 2022

Welcome along to another rundown of what’s coming up on Netflix over the next 7 days in the United States of America. As we’re crossing into a new month, a lot of new licensed content is coming on Saturday.

As you may know, the first of the month will also mean lots of removals from Netflix. In the case of the US, you’ll be seeing over 100 titles leaving in total.

As always, there’ll be a lot of new releases that drop onto Netflix without any prior warning and we’ll keeping you posted on all new releases via our new on Netflix hub.

Our Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Blonde (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

We’ve been covering Blonde for what feels like an eternity at this point, but having already premiered in select theaters, the movie is due to hit Netflix in the middle of the week.

Ana De Armas will be playing the timeless Marilyn Monroe in this biopic, that’s sure to raise a few eyebrows.

Last Seen Alive (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

One of the dozens of licensed movies set to hit Netflix on October 1st is the SVOD debut (which means this is the first time the movie has been available on a streaming service) of Last Seen Alive.

Here’s what you can expect from the Gerard Butler movie if you decide to give it a whirl:

“After Will Spann’s wife suddenly vanishes at a gas station, his desperate search to find her leads him down a dark path that forces him to run from authorities and take the law into his own hands.”

The Munsters (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Well and truly kicking off Netflix’s expansive Halloween lineup for 2022 is The Munsters, the Rob Zombie movie that we’re absolutely sure will make a lot of headlines this week and not necessarily for the best of reasons.

Rebooting the series that aired in the 1960s, Rob Zombie has made a movie that serves as a prequel that will follow Herman and Lily meeting for the first time and their marriage.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Coming Soon

Coming to Netflix on September 26th

A Trip to Infinity (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Elysium (2013)

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022) Netflix Original Special

The Munsters (2022)

Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Blonde (2022) Netflix Original Film

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary

Inheritance (2020)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prison (Season 6) Netflix Original Documentary

Malverde, el santo patrón

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original Series

The Empress (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on September 30th

Aki and Paw Paw

Anikulapo (2022) Netflix Original Film

Entergalactic (2022) Netflix Original Film

Floor is Lava (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

Human Playground (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary

Phantom Pups (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Rainbow (2022) Netflix Original Film

What We Leave Behind (2022)

Coming to Netflix on October 1st

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

60 Days In (Season 3)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 2)

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat (2000)

City Slickers (1991)

Gladiator (2000)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

I Love You, Man (2009)

Labyrinth (1986)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Last Seen Alive (2022)

Mr & Mrs. Smith (2005)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business (1983)

Robin Hood (2010)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Sew The Winter To My Skin (2018)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

The Color Purple (1985)

Sex and the City: The Movie (1998)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation (1997)

Walking Tall (2004)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Yes Man (2008)

Coming to Netflix on October 2nd

Forever Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.