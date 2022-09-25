What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 26th to October 2nd, 2022

Welcome along to another rundown of what’s coming up on Netflix over the next 7 days in the United States of America. As we’re crossing into a new month, a lot of new licensed content is coming on Saturday.
As you may know, the first of the month will also mean lots of removals from Netflix. In the case of the US, you’ll be seeing over 100 titles leaving in total.
As always, there’ll be a lot of new releases that drop onto Netflix without any prior warning and we’ll keeping you posted on all new releases via our new on Netflix hub.
Our Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week
Blonde (2022)
Coming to Netflix: Wednesday
We’ve been covering Blonde for what feels like an eternity at this point, but having already premiered in select theaters, the movie is due to hit Netflix in the middle of the week.
Ana De Armas will be playing the timeless Marilyn Monroe in this biopic, that’s sure to raise a few eyebrows.
Last Seen Alive (2022)
Coming to Netflix: Saturday
One of the dozens of licensed movies set to hit Netflix on October 1st is the SVOD debut (which means this is the first time the movie has been available on a streaming service) of Last Seen Alive.
Here’s what you can expect from the Gerard Butler movie if you decide to give it a whirl:
“After Will Spann’s wife suddenly vanishes at a gas station, his desperate search to find her leads him down a dark path that forces him to run from authorities and take the law into his own hands.”
The Munsters (2022)
Coming to Netflix: Tuesday
Well and truly kicking off Netflix’s expansive Halloween lineup for 2022 is The Munsters, the Rob Zombie movie that we’re absolutely sure will make a lot of headlines this week and not necessarily for the best of reasons.
Rebooting the series that aired in the 1960s, Rob Zombie has made a movie that serves as a prequel that will follow Herman and Lily meeting for the first time and their marriage.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix Coming Soon
Coming to Netflix on September 26th
- A Trip to Infinity (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2) Netflix Original Series
Coming to Netflix on September 27th
- Elysium (2013)
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022) Netflix Original Special
- The Munsters (2022)
Coming to Netflix on September 28th
- Blonde (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary
- Inheritance (2020)
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prison (Season 6) Netflix Original Documentary
- Malverde, el santo patrón
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
Coming to Netflix on September 29th
- Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original Series
- The Empress (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Coming to Netflix on September 30th
- Aki and Paw Paw
- Anikulapo (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Entergalactic (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Floor is Lava (Season 3) Netflix Original Series
- Human Playground (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary
- Phantom Pups (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Rainbow (2022) Netflix Original Film
- What We Leave Behind (2022)
Coming to Netflix on October 1st
- 17 Again (2009)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- 60 Days In (Season 3)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 2)
- Call Me By Your Name (2017)
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Chocolat (2000)
- City Slickers (1991)
- Gladiator (2000)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
- I Love You, Man (2009)
- Labyrinth (1986)
- Land of the Lost (2009)
- Last Seen Alive (2022)
- Mr & Mrs. Smith (2005)
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)
- National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
- Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
- Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
- Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
- Point Break (1991)
- Risky Business (1983)
- Robin Hood (2010)
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- Rush Hour (1998)
- Rush Hour 2 (2001)
- Rush Hour 3 (2007)
- Sew The Winter To My Skin (2018)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
- The Color Purple (1985)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (1998)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- Vegas Vacation (1997)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- Wedding Crashers (2005)
- Yes Man (2008)
Coming to Netflix on October 2nd
- Forever Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
