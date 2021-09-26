What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 27th – October 3rd, 2021

One of the busiest weeks of new releases on Netflix of 2021 awaits with over 75 new movies and TV shows lined up for the next 7 days. One of the main reasons for the big batch of new releases is because we’re crossing into a new month which means a rotation of movies. As there’s a lot to cover, let’s get into what’s coming to Netflix this week.

Top 3 Best New Titles On Netflix This Week

Britney Vs Spears (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Britney Spears’s high-profile court case has dominated headlines over the past few months and this documentary from journalist Jenny Eliscu and filmmaker Erin Lee Carr lays out the case in full.

It was a relatively late addition to the September 2021 lineup and will no doubt dominate headlines throughout the week.

The Comey Rule (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Showtime rarely licenses out its content to other providers anymore instead opting to fulfill its own streaming ambitions but this week they’re bucking that trend with The Comey Rule coming to Netflix.

The two-episode mini-series sets out to retell the story of A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, a book by the former FBI director James Comey.

The series covers the rather uncomfortable relationship in the early years of the Trump administration between Comey and the President.

Seinfeld (Seasons 1-9)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Seinfeld departed Hulu over the summer and it’s been an excruciating wait for it to land on Netflix who we learned a couple of years back would be the exclusive streamer of the classic Jerry Seinfeld sitcom.

Now the time has come. All 9 seasons across 180 episodes are set to drop on Netflix globally by the end of the week. Will it be the big show to replace Friends and The Office? We’ll have to wait and see.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (September 27th to October 3rd)

Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) N

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (2021) N

Britney Vs Spears (2021) N

The Comey Rule (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Friendzone (2021) N

MeatEater (Season 10 Part 1) N

No One Gets out Alive (2021) N

Official Secrets (2019)

Polly Pocket (Season 3 Part 1)

Sounds Like Love (2021) N

The Chestnut Man (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on September 30th

Baki Hanma (Season 1) N

Destination Wedding (2018)

Edis Starlight (2021)

Frontliner

Love 101 (Season 2) N

Luna Park (Season 1) N

Smaller and Smaller Circles (2017)

The Phantom (2021)

Coming to Netflix on October 1st

27 Steps of May (2018)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1) N

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Season 1)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Awakenings (1990)

B.A.P.S. (1997)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Desperado (1995)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Diana: The Musical (2021) N

Double Team (1997)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Endless Love (1981)

Eternal Summer (2006)

Forever Rich (2021) N

Ghost (1990)

Gladiator (2000)

Hairspray (2007)

Fearless (2016)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Live by Night (2016)

Maid (Limited Series) N

Malcolm X (1992)

Oats Studio – Volume 1 (Season 1)

Observe and Report (2009)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)

Our Brand is Crisis (2015)

Paik’s Spirit (Season 1) N

Project X (2012)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It… (2005)

Scaredy Cats (Season 1) N

Seinfeld (Seasons 1-9)

Spy Kids Trilogy: Spy Kids Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams Spy Kids 3: Game Over



Step Brothers (2008)

Swallow (2021) N

The Cave (2005)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The DUFF (2015)

The Guilty (2021) N

The Holiday (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021) N

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Titanic (1997)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Unthinkable (2010)

Waterworld (1995)

Zodiac (2007)

Coming to Netflix on October 3rd