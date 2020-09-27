What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 28th to October 4th, 2020

It’s going to be a very busy week for new Netflix releases in the US (and globally for that matter) with over 100 titles scheduled to release in the US for the next 7 days. Here’s a preview of what’s coming up on Netflix US between September 28th, 2020 to October 4th, 2020.

As always, we’ve got full lists of what’s coming up on Netflix next. The October 2020 list grows every day with The 100 season 7 just added to the list.

Let’s quickly recap a few highlights of the week.

Evil (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, October 1st

Netflix has scooped up two CBS series for release this week to hopefully fill the content hole Netflix soon finds itself in.

Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi feature in this series created by Michelle and Robert King about a psychologist joining two others to investigate paranormal occurrences.

The Unicorn also joins Netflix on October 1st.

Wentworth (Season 8)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, September 30th

Orange is the New Black may be over but Wentworth picks up the baton and then smacks it over the head of the prison guards.

This is the best prison drama on Netflix. Period. It’s got great writing and some incredible talent who comes and goes plus if you’re looking for a long binge, this the show to watch.

David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet

Coming to Netflix: Sunday, October 4th

Ending next week will be David Attenborough’s brand new nature documentary movie which follows his project Our Planet which released on Netflix last year.

Here’s how Netflix describes the project:

“In this unique feature documentary, titled David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, the celebrated naturalist reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (2020) N

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020)

Coming to Netflix on September 30th

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) N

Black Butler (Season 3)

Baxu and the Giants (2019)

Fireman Sam (Multiple Seasons)

Masameeer Classics (Season 1)

Poacher (2020)

The Boys in the Band (2020) N

Wentworth (Season 8)

Coming to Netflix on October 1st, 2020

44 Cats (Season 2)

A.M.I. (2019)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Because of You (2020) N

Along Came a Spider (2001)

An Ordinary Man (2017)

Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 2)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Black ’47 (2018)

Cape Fear (1991)

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) N

Code Lyoko (Seasons 1-4)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Evil (Season 1)

Familiar Wife (Season 1)

Fargo (1996)

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones (2016)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gran Torino (2008)

Good Morning Verônica / Bom Dia, Verônica (Season 1) N

Her (2013)

House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)

Human Nature (2019)

Hunt for Wilderpeople (2016)

I’m Leaving Now / Ya Me Voy (2018)

Poseidon (2006)

Secreto bien guardado (Season 1)

Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

Superman Returns (2006)

Sword Art Online (Season 3 / Alicization)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Outpost (2020)

The Parkers (Seasons 1-5)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Prince and Me (2004)

The Unicorn (Season 1)

The Worst Witch (Season 4) N

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

Yogi Bear (2010)

You Cannot Hide / No te puedes esconder (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on October 2nd

A Chaster Marriage

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (2020) N

Dick Johnson is Dead (2020) N

Emily in Paris (Season 1) N

Oloture (2019) N

Serious Men (2020) N

Song Exploder (Season 1) N –

The Binding (2020) N

You’ve Got This / Ahí te encargo (2020) N

Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on October 4th

Colombiana (2011)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020) N

Pat a Pat Como (Season 1)

Qurious Como (Season 1)

Let us know in the comments what new titles you’re looking forward to watching on Netflix this week!