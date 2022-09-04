What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 5th to 11th, 2022

Welcome along to your preview of what’s coming to Netflix over the next 7 days, starting with Labor Day 2022 and all the way up to September 11th. Here’s the full rundown of all the new movies and TV shows scheduled to hit the service.

As always, you can see daily updates of what’s new on Netflix, including any unannounced titles that drop via our what’s new on Netflix hub. We’re also updating our September 2022 list with new titles all the time.

Before we dive into the full list, here are our top 3 highlights coming up this week:

Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This Week

Call the Midwife (Season 11)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Hitting the service much quicker than previously anticipated, this season of the BBC period drama features 9 episodes in total, although they’ll be over in a flash if you binge-watch.

The new series kicks off in Easter 1967 with Nancy beginning her first day as a qualified midwife; later, she finally tells her daughter the truth about their relationship.

Cobra Kai (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Somehow it feels like forever since we were last checking in with Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LeRusso, and co, but if you can believe it, it’s only been 9 months since season 4 came out.

The highly anticipated latest season of the Netflix-acquired show based on The Karate Kid will again be turning up the dial with Cobra Kai looking set to take over California.

END OF THE ROAD

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s big movie of the week is its new thriller starring Queen Latifah, Beau Bridges, and Ludacris.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie when it drops ahead of next weekend:

“A cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.”

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix from September 5th to September 11th, 2022

Note: these releases only come to Netflix US – other regions may vary.

Coming to Netflix on September 5th

Call the Midwife (Season 11)

CoComelon (Season 6 – New Episodes)

Desterro (2019)

Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New Episodes Weekly

Sea / Mar (2018)

Simon Calls / Simon Chama (2020)

Soa (2020)

The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)

Vampire Academy (2014)

Coming to Netflix on September 6th

Bee and Puppycat (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Diorama (2022) Netflix Original Movie

Get Smart With Money (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022) Netflix Original Special

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (2022) Netflix Original Special

Untold: The Race of the Century (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Coming to Netflix on September 7th

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 8th

Diorama (2022) Netflix Original Film

Ek Villain Returns (2022)

Entrapped (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Anthrax Attacks: In The Shadow of 9/11 (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

The Imperfects (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Who Likes My Follower? (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on September 9th

Cobra Kai (Season 5) Netflix Original Series

End of the Road (2022) Netflix Original Film

Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Narco-Saints (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

No Limit (2022) Netflix Original Film

Plaza Cathedral (2021)

Sun Cry Moon (2019)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.