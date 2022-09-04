What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 5th to 11th, 2022

Welcome along to your preview of what’s coming to Netflix over the next 7 days, starting with Labor Day 2022 and all the way up to September 11th. Here’s the full rundown of all the new movies and TV shows scheduled to hit the service.
Before we dive into the full list, here are our top 3 highlights coming up this week:
Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This Week
Call the Midwife (Season 11)
Coming to Netflix: Monday
Hitting the service much quicker than previously anticipated, this season of the BBC period drama features 9 episodes in total, although they’ll be over in a flash if you binge-watch.
The new series kicks off in Easter 1967 with Nancy beginning her first day as a qualified midwife; later, she finally tells her daughter the truth about their relationship.
Cobra Kai (Season 5)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
Somehow it feels like forever since we were last checking in with Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LeRusso, and co, but if you can believe it, it’s only been 9 months since season 4 came out.
The highly anticipated latest season of the Netflix-acquired show based on The Karate Kid will again be turning up the dial with Cobra Kai looking set to take over California.
END OF THE ROAD
Coming to Netflix: Friday
Netflix’s big movie of the week is its new thriller starring Queen Latifah, Beau Bridges, and Ludacris.
Here’s what you can expect from the movie when it drops ahead of next weekend:
“A cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.”
Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix from September 5th to September 11th, 2022
Note: these releases only come to Netflix US – other regions may vary.
Coming to Netflix on September 5th
- Call the Midwife (Season 11)
- CoComelon (Season 6 – New Episodes)
- Desterro (2019)
- Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New Episodes Weekly
- Sea / Mar (2018)
- Simon Calls / Simon Chama (2020)
- Soa (2020)
- The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)
- Vampire Academy (2014)
Coming to Netflix on September 6th
- Bee and Puppycat (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Diorama (2022) Netflix Original Movie
- Get Smart With Money (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022) Netflix Original Special
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (2022) Netflix Original Special
- Untold: The Race of the Century (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
Coming to Netflix on September 7th
- Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series
What’s Coming to Netflix on September 8th
- Ek Villain Returns (2022)
- Entrapped (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- The Anthrax Attacks: In The Shadow of 9/11 (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- The Imperfects (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Who Likes My Follower? (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
Coming to Netflix on September 9th
- Cobra Kai (Season 5) Netflix Original Series
- End of the Road (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
- Narco-Saints (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- No Limit (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Plaza Cathedral (2021)
- Sun Cry Moon (2019)
