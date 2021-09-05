What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 6th to 12th, 2021

Welcome back to another rundown of what’s coming up next on Netflix in the US. Below, we’ll walk you through all the new movies and new TV shows coming to Netflix between September 6th and September 12th, 2021. The lineup mostly consists of Netflix Originals and the week is headlined by our favorite devil who will be saying goodbye.

Big removals for this week include Midnight Special starring Adam Driver and the BBC’s Ripper Street is the big series leaving.

Now let’s pick out our top 3 titles on the way to Netflix this week:

Lucifer (Season 6)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

It’s time to say goodbye to the devil.

It’s been a long and twisty road for Lucifer Morningstar both on-screen and off-screen with the drama behind the scenes with the dramatic cancelation and graceful savior from Netflix often taking the limelight.

The originally unplanned final season of the show will send the cast off in a great fashion while still being innovative with the format with an animated episode planned for this season.

Show Dogs (2018)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

From Open Road Films comes Show Dogs starring Will Arnett. The live-action doggy-centric movie sees Arnett plays Frank, a police detective who is teamed with Max, a rottweiler who between them are tasked with going undercover at a dog show.

Reviews were very very poor for this movie but ultimately, it’s one for the kids.

Kate (2021) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Sticking with films with bad reviews thus far we turn to Kate. Led by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the movie essentially tries to be the female version of John Wick but with varied results.

We follow a female assassin who has 24 hours to right her wrongs and kill the person who poisoned her before it’s too late.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on September 6th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 1 & 2) N

Shadow Parties (2021)

Coming to Netflix on September 7th

If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd (2018)

Kid Cosmic (Season 2) N

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 1) N

On The Verge (Season 1) N

Untold Breaking Point (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on September 8th

Chhota Bheem (Season 8)

Into the Night (Season 2) N

JJ+E / Vinterviken 2021 (2021) N

Show Dogs (2018)

The Circle (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on September 9th

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) N

Mighty Raju (Season 5)

The Women and the Murderer (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on September 10th

Firedrake the Silver Dragon (2021) N

Kate (2021) N

Lucifer (Season 6) N

Metal Shop Masters (Season 1) N

Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2020)

Pokemon Master Journey: The Series (Part 1) N

Prey (2021) N

Titipo Titipo (Season 2)

Yowamushi Pedal (Season 1)

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road (2015)

