What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 7th to 13th, 2020

It’s time to look ahead once again at the upcoming week and what’s set to hit Netflix in the United States. Below, we’ll take a look through some of the highlights and show you the preliminary full list of what’s set to arrive between September 7th and September 13th, 2020.

This week will see the controversial release of Cuties, a movie that dominated much of the headlines over the past few weeks thanks to inappropriate branding leading to a backpedal.

Let’s quickly run through some of our highlights for the week:

Greenleaf (Season 5)

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, September 10th

This week we’ll see the fifth and final season of the excellent Oprah Winfrey Network headline series, Greenleaf.

Featuring an excellent cast, the series created by Craig Wright has been the main show for the network and a spin-off is set to release in due course.

Will the family running the megachurch finally get their comeuppance? Find out on Thursday.

Girlfriends (Multiple Seasons)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, September 11th

Netflix has picked up the licenses to a number of sitcoms from yesteryears as first advertised by Netflix’s Strong Black Lead account. One of them is due out this week with a large collection of episodes of the series Girlfriends arriving on Friday.

It follows the lives of four women with the series originally running between 2000 and 2008 on The CW.

Movie Highlights

Three big movie highlights this week including two licensed and one Netflix Original sequel. They are as follows:

Midnight Special – Monday – Jeff Nichols sci-fi movie about a father and a son on the run from the government.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen – Thursday – The return of The Babysitter, a slasher movie from McG.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 – Friday – The superb animated movie from Dreamworks returns to sit alongside Netflix’s numerous entries into the Dragons universe.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change and this list applies mainly to the United States with most Netflix Originals coming globally.

Coming to Netflix on September 7th

Cargo (2019)

Midnight Special (2016)

My Octopus Teacher (2020) N

Record of Youth (Season 1) N

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 2)

Waiting for “Superman” (2010)

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 8th

Capital in the Twenty-First Century (2019)

StarBeam (Season 2) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 9th

Cuties / Mignonnes (2020) N

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 1) N

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Season 1) N

The Social Dilemma (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 10th

Greenleaf (Season 5)

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N

Son Of Adam (2018)

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) N

The Gift (Atiye) (Season 2) N

The Indhun Chronicles (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 11th

Family Business (Season 2) N

Girlfriends (Multiple Seasons)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Lara & the Beat (2018)

Pets United (2020) N

Pokemon Journeys (Part 2) N

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted (2020) N

The Duchess (Season 1) N

