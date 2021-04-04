What’s Coming to Netflix to Netflix This Week: April 5th to 11th, 2021

It’s time to look at what’s coming up on Netflix over the next 7 days and this week, while certainly much quieter than last will still pack a punch. Here’s everything set to hit Netflix specifically in the United States between April 5th and April 11th, 2021.

The Stand In (2020)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday, April 10th

Makings its SVOD debut next weekend is the new comedy Drew Barrymore movie where she plays herself twice over in this Princess Switch type movie.

Barrymore plays an actress who has to check into rehab but gets her stunt double to fill in for her while she’s otherwise disposed.

Reviews aren’t particularly strong but let’s see how it performs once it drops onto Netflix this weekend.

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday, April 6th

The Last Kids on Earth is one of the best Netflix Original kids series to arrive over the past few years may be going out with a bang with a new interactive special that arrives early in the week.

Here’s what you can expect from the new special:

“Help Jack and his monster-battling friends make choices to stay alive — and have some fun — in this interactive “Last Kids on Earth” adventure!”

Thunder Force

Coming to Netflix: Friday, April 9th

Looking for a new superhero comedy? Thunder Force is for you.

Complete with an all-star cast including Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Pom Klementieff, and Melissa Leo we’ll be following two unlikely heroes rise up in a world full of supervillains.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on April 5th

Coded Bias (2020)

Family Reunion (Part 3) N

Coming to Netflix on April 6th

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on April 7th

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021) N

Snabba Cash (Season 1) N

The Big Day (Collection 2) N

The Wedding Coach (Season 1) N

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) N

Coming to Netflix on April 8th

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3)

Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love (2020)

The Way of the Househusband (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 9th

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021) N

Night in Paradise (2021) N

Ojukokoro: Greed (2016)

Thunder Force (2021) N

Two Distant Strangers (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on April 10th

Don’t be the First one (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

The Stand In (2020)

Coming to Netflix on April 11th

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World (2020)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.