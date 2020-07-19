What’s Coming to Netflix to Netflix This Week: July 20th to July 26th

Another busy week of new releases on Netflix in the US this week with some returning favorites including the huge sequel to The Kissing Booth coming up on Friday. We’ve also got a handful of other titles that you have yet to see. Here’s everything coming up between July 20th to July 26th, 2020.

Let’s take a look at three big highlights of what’s coming up this week:

The Kissing Booth 2

Netflix Release Date: Friday, July 24th

The big hit of the week and most of the attention will be diverted to sequel to The Kissing Booth.

In the sequel, we see the new high school senior Ellie tackling her relationship in her long-distance relationship with Noah. Plenty of other challenges await too with college on the horizon.

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: Wednesday, July 22nd

True crime documentaries always do well on Netflix partly because Netflix employs some of the best documentary makers in the world.

In this limited series, the creators of Don’t F*** With Cats presents their next docu-series on the five ruling Mafia families in New York City operating during the 70s and 80s.

Shameless (Season 10)

Netflix Release Date: Sunday, July 26th

Shameless is a controversial show mainly because many have argued why it continues to keep on going with many of its cast members moving on and a noticeable decline in quality.

With that said, there’s still a huge audience for this series and the penultimate series saw its biggest change yet with Emmy Rossum leaving the show.

It remains the only show from Showtime coming to Netflix with new annual episodes.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in the US This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on July 20th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 2) N

Coming to Netflix on July 21st

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) N

Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019)

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020) N

Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on July 22nd

61* (2001)

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Limited Series) N

Love on the Spectrum (Season 1) N

Norsemen (Season 3) N

Signs (Season 1) N

The Letter Reader (2019)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019)

Spotlight

Coming to Netflix on July 23rd

The Larva Island Movie (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on July 24th

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Season 1) N

Animal Crackers (2017) N

Double World (2019)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020) N

Nasha Natasha (2016)

Nimbe: The Movie (2019)

Offering to the Storm / Ofrenda a la tormenta (2020) N

Romance Doll (2020)

Sing On! Spain (Season 1) N

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on July 25th

Coming to Netflix on July 26th

Banana Split (2018)

Shameless (Season 10)

