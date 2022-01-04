What’s New on Netflix Canada in January 2022

It’s a brand new year for Netflix Canada, and it’s going to be kickstarted with a whole heap of new exciting titles. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2022.

We’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in January 2022.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in December 2021:

Coming to Netflix Canada but Release Dates TBA:

I Am Georgina (Season 1) N – Spanish – Docureality series.

– Spanish – Docureality series. These Black Eyes (Season 1) N – Hindi – Crime Comedy – A small-town man takes drastic measures to reclaim his life after he is aggressively pursued for marriage by a politician’s daughter.

Netflix Games Coming to Netflix Canada Soon

Krispee Street

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 1st, 2022:

1BR (2019) – English – Horror Thriller – Sarah tries to begin a new life in LA but her neighbors aren’t quite what they seem.

– English – Horror Thriller – Sarah tries to begin a new life in LA but her neighbors aren’t quite what they seem. 3:10 to Yuma (2007) – English – Crime Drama – A rancher engages in a battle of wits against a captured outlaw who has been entrusted to look after until the train to Yuma arrives.

– English – Crime Drama – A rancher engages in a battle of wits against a captured outlaw who has been entrusted to look after until the train to Yuma arrives. Alpha and Omega (2010) – English – Animated – When park rangers capture alpha wolf pup Kate and omega wolf pup Humphrey, the two end up in a strange land and must find their way back home.

– English – Animated – When park rangers capture alpha wolf pup Kate and omega wolf pup Humphrey, the two end up in a strange land and must find their way back home. Apocalypse Now Redux (1979) – English – War – Extended edition of Francis Ford Coppola iconic Vietnam war classic.

– English – War – Extended edition of Francis Ford Coppola iconic Vietnam war classic. Argo (2012) – English – Thriller – Disguised as a Hollywood scouting crew, a CIA agent launches a daring mission to rescue six American hostages in Tehran, 1979.

– English – Thriller – Disguised as a Hollywood scouting crew, a CIA agent launches a daring mission to rescue six American hostages in Tehran, 1979. Back to the Future (1985) – English – Sci-Fi – Accidentally sent back to the year 1955, Marty McFly enlists the help of his friend Doc Brown to send him back to the future.

– English – Sci-Fi – Accidentally sent back to the year 1955, Marty McFly enlists the help of his friend Doc Brown to send him back to the future. Battleship (2012) – English – Sci-Fi – Based on the popular Hasbro board game of the same name.

– English – Sci-Fi – Based on the popular Hasbro board game of the same name. Belly (1998) – English – Action – Hustlers Tommy and Sincere attempt to get out the Ghetto and get a taste of the good life.

– English – Action – Hustlers Tommy and Sincere attempt to get out the Ghetto and get a taste of the good life. Billy Madison (1995) – English – Comedy – In order to inherit his father’s vast fortune, Billy Madison must go back to school.

– English – Comedy – In order to inherit his father’s vast fortune, Billy Madison must go back to school. The Blair Witch Project (1999) – English – Horror – The iconic found footage horror that terrified an entire generation.

– English – Horror – The iconic found footage horror that terrified an entire generation. Casino (1995) – English – Crime – Classic crime thriller from legendary director Martin Scorsese.

– English – Crime – Classic crime thriller from legendary director Martin Scorsese. Chief Daddy 2 (2021) – English – Comedy – The Beecroft family are ready to spend all of Chief Daddy’s inheritance, but not if the CEO of his company has anything to do with it.

– English – Comedy – The Beecroft family are ready to spend all of Chief Daddy’s inheritance, but not if the CEO of his company has anything to do with it. Contagion (2011) – English – Thriller – At the height of a deadly pandemic, the CDC struggles to find a cure for a devasting virus.

– English – Thriller – At the height of a deadly pandemic, the CDC struggles to find a cure for a devasting virus. Countdown (2019) – English – Horror Thriller – A nurse downloads an app that reveals she only has three days left to live.

– English – Horror Thriller – A nurse downloads an app that reveals she only has three days left to live. Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) – English – Drama

– English – Drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) – English – Period Drama – Queen Elizabeth steels herself against invasion, treason, and betrayal as she pines for the love of swashbuckling adventurer Sir Walter Raleigh.

– English – Period Drama – Queen Elizabeth steels herself against invasion, treason, and betrayal as she pines for the love of swashbuckling adventurer Sir Walter Raleigh. Father and Guns 2 (2017) – French – Comedy

– French – Comedy Halloween (2007) – English – Horror – Rob Zombie’s directorial reboot of the classic horror franchise.

– English – Horror – Rob Zombie’s directorial reboot of the classic horror franchise. Harriet (2019) – English – Period Drama – Harriet Tubman makes a harrowing escape from slavery and then risks her life to lead others to freedom via the Underground Railroad.

– English – Period Drama – Harriet Tubman makes a harrowing escape from slavery and then risks her life to lead others to freedom via the Underground Railroad. Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) – English – Action – The identities of Hellboy, Liz Sherman, and Abe Sapien are exposed as they face a new threat: The Golden Army is preparing to attack.

– English – Action – The identities of Hellboy, Liz Sherman, and Abe Sapien are exposed as they face a new threat: The Golden Army is preparing to attack. The Ghost Writer (2010) – English – Crime Drama – A ghostwriter, hired to complete the memoirs of a former British Prime Minister, uncovers secrets that put his own life in jeopardy

– English – Crime Drama – A ghostwriter, hired to complete the memoirs of a former British Prime Minister, uncovers secrets that put his own life in jeopardy The Hook Up Plan (Season 3) N – French – Romcom – Elsa, struggling to move on from an ex, falls in love with an escort secretly hired by her friend to help her move on.

– French – Romcom – Elsa, struggling to move on from an ex, falls in love with an escort secretly hired by her friend to help her move on. The Interpreter (2005) – English – Thriller -Silvia Broome is a translator at the United Nations. But her job turns perilous when she overhears a plot to assassinate a government official.

– English – Thriller -Silvia Broome is a translator at the United Nations. But her job turns perilous when she overhears a plot to assassinate a government official. The Jackal (1997) – English – Action – Hired by a member of the Russian mafia to avenge an FBI sting that left his brother dead, the Jackal eludes the men charged with bringing him down.

– English – Action – Hired by a member of the Russian mafia to avenge an FBI sting that left his brother dead, the Jackal eludes the men charged with bringing him down. Killers (2010) – English – Romcom – After a whirlwind romance, Jen and Spencer settle into married life — until Spencer’s secret past as a hitman shakes up their suburban bliss.

– English – Romcom – After a whirlwind romance, Jen and Spencer settle into married life — until Spencer’s secret past as a hitman shakes up their suburban bliss. Last Christmas (2019) – English – Romcom – Despite working as an elf, Kate doesn’t believe in the magic of Christmas. Everything changes when she meets Tom, who brings faith back into her life.

– English – Romcom – Despite working as an elf, Kate doesn’t believe in the magic of Christmas. Everything changes when she meets Tom, who brings faith back into her life. LEGO Ninjago (Season 4) – English – Animated – While fighting foes across Ninjago City and beyond, the ninjas embark on new quests and gain newfound allies as the power of their friendship is tested.

– English – Animated – While fighting foes across Ninjago City and beyond, the ninjas embark on new quests and gain newfound allies as the power of their friendship is tested. Life (1999) – English – Comedy – After a small-time hustler picks the pocket of a gambling bank teller, the two men are framed and must endure each other’s presence in the same jail.

– English – Comedy – After a small-time hustler picks the pocket of a gambling bank teller, the two men are framed and must endure each other’s presence in the same jail. The Little Vampire (2017) – English – Animation – An American kid obsessed with the undead befriends and offers to help a young vampire whose family is being targeted by a merciless vampire hunter.

– English – Animation – An American kid obsessed with the undead befriends and offers to help a young vampire whose family is being targeted by a merciless vampire hunter. Long Story Short (2021) – English – Romcom – A perpetual procrastinator awakens to find that every few minutes, his life forwards 12 months. To save his marriage, he must race against time.

– English – Romcom – A perpetual procrastinator awakens to find that every few minutes, his life forwards 12 months. To save his marriage, he must race against time. Madagascar (2005) – English – Animation – When the ship they’re on capsizes, a lion, zebra, giraffe and hippo from a zoo become stranded on Madagascar, an island populated by oddballs

– English – Animation – When the ship they’re on capsizes, a lion, zebra, giraffe and hippo from a zoo become stranded on Madagascar, an island populated by oddballs MLK/FBI (2020) – English – Documentary – .This documentary details how the FBI secretly wiretapped and harassed civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. from 1963 until his death in 1968.

– English – Documentary – .This documentary details how the FBI secretly wiretapped and harassed civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. from 1963 until his death in 1968. Masha’s Tales (Season 1) – English – Children’s Animation

– English – Children’s Animation Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007) – English – Comedy – The hapless Mr. Bean takes a vacation on the French Riviera, where he becomes ensnared in an accidental kidnapping and a case of mistaken identity.

– English – Comedy – The hapless Mr. Bean takes a vacation on the French Riviera, where he becomes ensnared in an accidental kidnapping and a case of mistaken identity. My Best Friend’s Girl (2008) – English – Romcom – In order to make his ex-girlfriend realize how great he is, her ex hires his best friend to take her out on a terrible date.

– English – Romcom – In order to make his ex-girlfriend realize how great he is, her ex hires his best friend to take her out on a terrible date. Non-Stop (2014) – English – Action – On a commercial flight at 40,000 feet, a federal air marshal starts receiving text messages from a threatening blackmailer who claims he’s on board.

– English – Action – On a commercial flight at 40,000 feet, a federal air marshal starts receiving text messages from a threatening blackmailer who claims he’s on board. Norm of the North (2015) – English – Animated – When he is forced to move away from his Arctic home, Norm, a polar bear, becomes the mascot for a New York cooperation.

– English – Animated – When he is forced to move away from his Arctic home, Norm, a polar bear, becomes the mascot for a New York cooperation. Out of Sight (1998) – English – Romcom – Bank robber Jack plays a genteel game of cat-and-mouse with Karen, the stunning federal marshal he meets in the trunk of a getaway car.

– English – Romcom – Bank robber Jack plays a genteel game of cat-and-mouse with Karen, the stunning federal marshal he meets in the trunk of a getaway car. Pacific Rim (2013) – English – Sci-Fi -To combat the giant invading Kaiju from another world, humanity relies on the Jaegers, giants robots piloted by humans.

Profile (2018) – English – Thriller – A British journalist attempts to bait and expose an ISIS recruiter through social media without getting lured in herself. Inspired by true events.

– English – Thriller – A British journalist attempts to bait and expose an ISIS recruiter through social media without getting lured in herself. Inspired by true events. Rainbow Rangers (Season 2) – English – Children’s Animation – When Earth’s animals and natural wonders need a rescue, the Rainbow Rangers combine their colorful powers to protect the planet and save the day!

– English – Children’s Animation – When Earth’s animals and natural wonders need a rescue, the Rainbow Rangers combine their colorful powers to protect the planet and save the day! Saw III (2006) – English – Horror – A dying Jigsaw bears witness to the brutal test that his apprentice is making unlucky citizen Jeff go through.

– English – Horror – A dying Jigsaw bears witness to the brutal test that his apprentice is making unlucky citizen Jeff go through. Saw VI (2009) – English – Horror – A pair of insurance executives find themselves in the middle of another evil game set up by Jigsaw.

– English – Horror – A pair of insurance executives find themselves in the middle of another evil game set up by Jigsaw. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) – English – Adventure – Sherlock Holmes is on the trail of the criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty.

– English – Adventure – Sherlock Holmes is on the trail of the criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty. The Stolen (2016) – English – Western – A well-to-do British woman must venture into New Zealand’s wild and dangerous unknown when her baby son is kidnapped and held for ransom.

– English – Western – A well-to-do British woman must venture into New Zealand’s wild and dangerous unknown when her baby son is kidnapped and held for ransom. They Live (1988) – English – Sci-Fi – A drifter stumbles on sunglasses that allow him to see the truth: a world filled with subliminal messages and controlled by malevolent forces.

– English – Sci-Fi – A drifter stumbles on sunglasses that allow him to see the truth: a world filled with subliminal messages and controlled by malevolent forces. Tower Heist (2011) – English – Comedy – When a group of workers at a ritzy Manhattan condo realize their boss has swindled them out of their pensions, they vow to reap their own justice.

– English – Comedy – When a group of workers at a ritzy Manhattan condo realize their boss has swindled them out of their pensions, they vow to reap their own justice. Waiting… (2005) – English – Comedy – Young employees at Shenaniganz restaurant collectively stave off boredom and adulthood with their antics.

– English – Comedy – Young employees at Shenaniganz restaurant collectively stave off boredom and adulthood with their antics. Waterworld (1995) – English – Adventure – After the ice caps melt, a mutant seafarer takes a bartender and her young charge aboard his boat to escape the pirate who wants their map to dry land.

– English – Adventure – After the ice caps melt, a mutant seafarer takes a bartender and her young charge aboard his boat to escape the pirate who wants their map to dry land. Why Did I Get Married? (2007) – English – Comedy – A marriage is thrown on the rocks when a sexy young temptress arrives on the scene.

– English – Comedy – A marriage is thrown on the rocks when a sexy young temptress arrives on the scene. Zone 414 (2021) – English – Sci-Fi – As a private eye searches for the missing daughter of a genius inventor, he learns a disturbing truth about the man’s seedy “city of robots.”

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 2nd, 2022:

The Campaign (2012) – English – Comedy – A controversial congressman goes head to head with a weak newcomer backed by billionaires as they go head to head in a presidential campaign.

– English – Comedy – A controversial congressman goes head to head with a weak newcomer backed by billionaires as they go head to head in a presidential campaign. Cradle 2 the Grave (2003) – English – Action – The daughter of a jewel thief is kidnapped after he steals a prized collection of black diamonds.

– English – Action – The daughter of a jewel thief is kidnapped after he steals a prized collection of black diamonds. Exit Wounds (2001) – English – Action Thriller – A tough inner-city cop discovers a web of corruption and lies plaguing the city and the police.

– English – Action Thriller – A tough inner-city cop discovers a web of corruption and lies plaguing the city and the police. Gangster Squad (2013) – Crime Drama – A determined cop goes to war against the dangerous gangsters of 1949 Los Angeles.

– Crime Drama – A determined cop goes to war against the dangerous gangsters of 1949 Los Angeles. The Great Gatsby (2013) – English – Drama – A writer and wall street trader, Nick, finds himself drawn to the past and lifestyle of his millionaire neighbor, Jay Gatsby.

– English – Drama – A writer and wall street trader, Nick, finds himself drawn to the past and lifestyle of his millionaire neighbor, Jay Gatsby. RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13) – English – Reality – A new group of Queens competes to become America’s next drag superstar.

– English – Reality – A new group of Queens competes to become America’s next drag superstar. RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (Season 13) – English – Reality – The aftershow to RuPaul’s drag race.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 4th, 2022:

Action Pack (Season 1) N – English – Children’s Animation – A group of superpowered children uses their powers to teach good lessons to others, even the villains.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 5th, 2022:

Bad Boys for Life (2020) – English – Crime Action -Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett must face off against a mother-and-son pair of drug lords who wreak vengeful havoc on their city.

Four to Dinner (2022) N – Italian – Romcom

– Italian – Romcom Rebel (Season 1) N – English – Crime Drama – A legal advocate with a blue-collar background uses her wit and intellect to help those in need.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 6th, 2022:

The Club (Part 2) N – Turkish – Comedy Drama – A mother with a troubled past works in a 1950s Istanbul nightclub to reconnect with her rebellious daughter.

– Turkish – Comedy Drama – A mother with a troubled past works in a 1950s Istanbul nightclub to reconnect with her rebellious daughter. DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2) N – Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight, vows to wipe all dragons from the face of the earth.

– Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight, vows to wipe all dragons from the face of the earth. The Wasteland (2021) N – Spanish – The lives of an isolated tranquil family are thrown into chaos when a terrifying creature disturbs their home.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 7th, 2022:

Hype House (Season 1) N – English – Reality – Following the lives of the members of the Hype House, home to large TikTok personalities.

– English – Reality – Following the lives of the members of the Hype House, home to large TikTok personalities. Johnny Test (Season 2) N – English – Animation – The adventures of the suburban Johnny Test continue.

– English – Animation – The adventures of the suburban Johnny Test continue. Mother/Android (2022) N – English – Sci-Fi – In a dangerous post-apocalyptic world destroyed by an android uprising, a pregnant woman and her partner struggle to find safety.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 10th, 2022:

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) – English – Sci-Fi – Sarah Connor and an augmented human attempt to save a girl, critical to humanity’s future, against a liquid assassin.

Undercover (Season 3) N – Dutch – Undercover agents infiltrate the operation of a drug kingpin by posing as a couple at the campground where he spends his weekends.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 11th, 2022:

Dear Mother (2020) N – French – Comedy – Mysteriously, the heart of Jean-Louis stops, but he remains alive, and with the help of his wife and friend tries to discover the meaning behind the mystery.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 12th, 2022:

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (2021) N – Polish – Crime Drama – A mysterious woman narrates the rise and fall of one of Poland’s most notorious gangsters Nikoden “Nikos” Skotarczak.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 13th, 2022:

Brazen (2022) N – English – Crime Drama – The sister of a murdered webcam performer ignores the warnings of a detective and becomes involved in the case.

– English – Crime Drama – The sister of a murdered webcam performer ignores the warnings of a detective and becomes involved in the case. Chosen (Season 1) N – Danish – Sci-Fi – The life of a Danish teenager is flipped upside down when she discovers the disturbing truth of her sleepy town.

– Danish – Sci-Fi – The life of a Danish teenager is flipped upside down when she discovers the disturbing truth of her sleepy town. The Journalist (Season 1) N – Japanese – Drama – A maverick journalist defiantly chases the truth of a story that could expose the corruption ravaging her nation.

– Japanese – Drama – A maverick journalist defiantly chases the truth of a story that could expose the corruption ravaging her nation. Photocopier (2021) N – Indonesian – Crime Drama – When a woman loses her scholarship over leaked party pictures of her, she works with a fellow student to discover what happened.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 14th, 2022:

After Life (Season 3) N – English – Comedy – After the death of his wife grieving widower begins to speak his mind, no matter who he offends.

– English – Comedy – After the death of his wife grieving widower begins to speak his mind, no matter who he offends. Archive 81 (Season 1) N – English – Horror – An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes discovers a filmmaker’s investigation into a dangerous cult.

– English – Horror – An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes discovers a filmmaker’s investigation into a dangerous cult. The House (Season 1) N – English – Animated Comedy – Set across different eras in time and the lives of the different occupants of the house on the hill.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021) N – English – Animated – The adventure of an Irish boy and a Spanish girl who explore the world of the Megaloceros Giganteus.

– English – Animated – The adventure of an Irish boy and a Spanish girl who explore the world of the Megaloceros Giganteus. This is Not a Comedy (2021) N – Spanish – About to turn 40, Gabriel receives a proposal to have a child with his best friend.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 16th, 2022:

Blow (2001) – English – Crime Drama – The story of the infamous George Jung, who with the help of the Medillin Cartel helped establish the cocaine market in America.

– English – Crime Drama – The story of the infamous George Jung, who with the help of the Medillin Cartel helped establish the cocaine market in America. Deadly Class (Season 1) – English – Action Comedy – A disillusioned teenager is recruited into a high school for assassins.

– English – Action Comedy – A disillusioned teenager is recruited into a high school for assassins. Dennis the Menace (1993) – English – Comedy – When his parents leave town for the weekend, little troublemaker Dennis stays with his neighbor Mr. Wilson.

– English – Comedy – When his parents leave town for the weekend, little troublemaker Dennis stays with his neighbor Mr. Wilson. Prisoners (2013) – English – Crime Drama – A father takes matters into his own hands when his daughter and her friend are kidnapped.

– English – Crime Drama – A father takes matters into his own hands when his daughter and her friend are kidnapped. Set It Off (1996) – English – Crime Drama – Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting each other.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 17th, 2022:

After We Fell (2021) – English – Romantic Drama –

– English – Romantic Drama – Playing with Fire (2019) – English – Comedy – A crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 18th, 2022:

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2021) N – English – Children’s Animation.

– English – Children’s Animation. The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (2021) N – English – Docuseries – Chronicling the life of a conman, who masqueraded as a British spy, manipulating families into giving away their money.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 19th, 2022:

El Marginal (Season 4) N – Spanish – Crime – A former Argentinian cop is sent by a judge to go undercover into prison in order to find the Judge’s daughter’s kidnapped.

– Spanish – Crime – A former Argentinian cop is sent by a judge to go undercover into prison in order to find the Judge’s daughter’s kidnapped. Heavenly Bites: Mexico (2021) N – Spanish – Documentary

– Spanish – Documentary Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) N – English – Reality – A new group of contestants must give up sex in order to win the $100,000 cash grand prize.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 20th, 2022:

Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream (2021) N – English – Documentary

– English – Documentary The Royal Treatment (2022) N – English – Romcom – New York hairdresser Izzy is offered the gig of a lifetime to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when chemistry brews between them, will love or a prince’s duty prevail?

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 21st, 2022:

Munich: The Edge of War (2022) N – English – History Drama – In the run-up to world war 2 a British diplomat is on route to Munich, where a former Oxford classmate is also on route but is working for the German government.

– English – History Drama – In the run-up to world war 2 a British diplomat is on route to Munich, where a former Oxford classmate is also on route but is working for the German government. My Father’s Violin (2021) N – Turkish – Drama – An orphaned girl bonds with her emotionally aloof Uncle through their shared love and connection of music.

– Turkish – Drama – An orphaned girl bonds with her emotionally aloof Uncle through their shared love and connection of music. Ozark (Season 4, Part 1) N – English – Crime Drama – After his business partner scams the Mexican Cartel, Marty Byrde, and his family are forced to move to the Missouri Ozarks, and attempt to launder millions of dollars.

Summer Heat (Season 1) N – Portuguese – Drama – A group of teens begins an unforgettable summer of love, friendship, and secrets while working at a paradisiac resort.

– Portuguese – Drama – A group of teens begins an unforgettable summer of love, friendship, and secrets while working at a paradisiac resort. That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1) N – English – Comedy – Lay Lay is the avatar of a personal affirmation app that is brought to life after a lonely Sadie wishes upon a star.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 24th, 2022:

Three Songs for Benazir (2021) N – English – Documentary

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 25th, 2022:

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) N – English – Animation – Ada Twist, a young scientist who will explore helping people through scientific discovery, collaboration, and friendship.

– English – Animation – Ada Twist, a young scientist who will explore helping people through scientific discovery, collaboration, and friendship. Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2021) N – English – Documentary – An insight into the life and career of one of the beautiful games’ most polarising figures, the Brazilian forward Neymar.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 26th, 2022:

The Sinner (Season 4) N – English – Anthology Crime-Drama

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 27th, 2022:

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) – English – Horror – A mysterious man invites a group of lucky guests to his secretive resort to fulfill their darkest fantasies. However, when people start arriving, things take an unexpected turn.

– English – Horror – A mysterious man invites a group of lucky guests to his secretive resort to fulfill their darkest fantasies. However, when people start arriving, things take an unexpected turn. Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 1) N – Italian – Comedy – Two unsuspecting TV technicians happen upon a murder scene, but every attempt to remove themselves as suspects gets them deeper into trouble.

– Italian – Comedy – Two unsuspecting TV technicians happen upon a murder scene, but every attempt to remove themselves as suspects gets them deeper into trouble. Wentworth (Season 8) – English – Crime Drama – Bea Smith is locked up while awaiting trial for the attempted murder of her husband and must learn how life works in prison.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 28th, 2022:

All Of Us Are Dead (Season 1) N – South Korean – Horror – A group of students struggles to survive the rapid outbreak of a zombie virus in their school.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (2021) N – English – Animation – Animated series based on the beloved mobile game.

– English – Animation – Animated series based on the beloved mobile game. Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1) N – Spanish – Crime Fantasy – The lives of two sisters are thrown into disarray when they discover a horrifying secret of their parents.

– Spanish – Crime Fantasy – The lives of two sisters are thrown into disarray when they discover a horrifying secret of their parents. Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1) N – English – Reality

– English – Reality Home Team (2021) N – English – Comedy – When Superbowl-winning coach Sean Payton is banned from coaching the New Orleans Saints, he instead coaches his son’s sixth-grade football team.

– English – Comedy – When Superbowl-winning coach Sean Payton is banned from coaching the New Orleans Saints, he instead coaches his son’s sixth-grade football team. In From the Cold (Season 1) N – English – Crime Drama – Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.

– English – Crime Drama – Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy. The Orbital Children (Part 1) N – Japanese – Anime – In 2045, two children born on the moon and three kids from Earth try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded.

– Japanese – Anime – In 2045, two children born on the moon and three kids from Earth try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Season 1) N – English – Comedy – Anna, a heartbroken woman finds a new lease on life when a handsome new neighbor moves in across the street. That is until she thinks she bore witness to a gruesome murder.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on January 31st, 2022:

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) – English – Comedy – Dale, Kurt and Nick quit their jobs and partner up to start a new company. Unfortunately, they find themselves in trouble as their investor calls off the deal and they are left with huge debts.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada in January 2022? Let us know in the comments below!