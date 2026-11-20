The music of Steps ranges from adventurous score cues with plenty of personality to original pop songs that capture Lilith’s (Ali Wong) attitude and identity across her Cinderella-remix adventure. Two distinct but complementary voices sit at its center. Oscar winner Kris Bowers (Bridgerton, The Wild Robot) wrote a score, recorded at Abbey Road Studios, that blends genres to trace the film’s emotional arc, from the fractured sisterhood of the storm drain to the triumphant chaos of Trolltown. New Jersey-based musician Emei contributes “Understudy,” a grunge-edged, techno-punk anthem that captures Lilith’s guarded goth-punk persona and defiant energy.

Bowers’ yearning melodies and Emei’s propulsive track work together to define who Lilith is: one scores the vulnerability beneath the armor, and the other gives voice to the armor itself.

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Although Steps is no longer the full-blown musical it was first announced as, music is still central to the film. Grammy nominee Justin Tranter wrote and produced four original songs for the soundtrack, which is led by BLACKPINK’s JENNIE. The film and the album have both arrived on Netflix and all available music platforms as of November 20.

We spoke with Bowers and Emei about finding the right melody for each scene, the film’s emotional core, and more.

Kris, what was it like finding the right melody for each scene? You go from piano cues for Lilith’s moment with the dress to a Mission: Impossible-style sequence for the goat heist.

Kris Bowers: The dress was actually one of the first times I wrote Lilith’s theme. I usually look at the film and find places where a character, or an idea the film is dealing with, is expressed in a very clear and deep way, in a way that evokes some sort of emotion in me when I’m watching it or thinking about it. That dress moment really is Lilith being open to what’s underneath this exterior she’s learned to put on to protect herself. That vulnerability, that silent moment of her contemplating what it might be like to actually put on this dress and feel some of the feelings she maybe hasn’t felt since she was a kid, gave me a lot to pull from. In that short amount of time, I could write a melody and an emotional piece of music that could then be a theme for her that I could explore in the rest of the film.

The moment in Trolltown was just fun. As soon as Trolltown comes on screen, we wanted the score to feel very different from everything we’ve heard up until that point, and to feel right for this biker gang of trolls, essentially, who ride goats. Finding a sound for that was really interesting. And when they go to steal a goat, Mission: Impossible just felt like the only thing that made sense, especially when they’re coming down on that little wire to drop themselves into that space.

Emei, what was it like finding the right tone for Lilith’s disposition? She presents as a goth girl, but there’s so much desire for visibility underneath, and your song captures that perfectly.

Emei: I wanted to find a way to relate to it personally first, which was very easy. When Alyce [Tzue] took me through the storyline… Alyce and I are both from New Jersey, and we’re both Chinese girls. We have so much in common already that when I heard the story and all the little bits of heritage put into everything, I had an emotional connection straight away. So writing “Understudy,” and making sure we got that grunge edge, a little bit of rock and a little bit of “Hello, here I am” energy, was really easy. It just happened.

What was the process like in terms of time spent?

Emei: I think it was a little over a year ago that Alyce reached out to me. I went into the offices and saw the early sketches. I saw the dress scene, which was huge and very important. Seeing the scene in sketch form was a dream come true, getting to see the process of everything. Then I went into the studio with Justin [Tranter] and we knocked it out of the park in one day. It was a single day, which is shocking, especially for something like this.

I’ve written songs for Riot Games and Nike, so I’ve written for companies before, and I expected lots of notes. A whole lot of notes. And they were like, “We love it.” And I was like, “Okay!” That was easy. I think it was just a perfect match.

Kris Bowers: I was on the film for about a year and a half. I also came on when they had sketches and some concept art, so it was really about responding to the story and the emotions in it. The first theme I wrote was for the sisters, and it was written to the moment early in the film where their sisterhood is fractured in the storm drain. Everybody felt emotionally connected to that piece, but some of the executives were immediately concerned about whether the melody could work as a main theme, given how sad it was. So I wrote a theme suite that explored not only that main theme but some of the other characters’ themes too, to show how the main theme could also be playful, triumphant, emotional and positive while still stemming from that really sad place.

It was an eight- or nine-minute piece of music, and I shared it with some of the execs in Netflix’s animation department. They were all really responsive to it and loved it. From that point on, there were no questions, because everybody understood what the score needed to sound like.

Steps is an alternate take on a very traditional fairy tale, like a beautiful remix. What was it like playing with different musical personalities while making sure everything felt ingrained in this world?

Kris Bowers: A lot of that goes back to Alyce and John [Ripa] being such incredible filmmakers. They had a way of articulating exactly what the score needed to do on an emotional level. They pointed out moments where the score should lean into a more traditional sound or be a bit more modern, and once they’d guided me in that direction, they trusted that I understood the assignment. Having those parameters from the beginning meant I could follow the story and trust my instincts. Those conversations early on about what the film was trying to do, and where that might happen as the story unfolds, laid enough groundwork for me to respond and trust my instincts throughout the process.

Emei: If you can follow your instincts, especially creatively, and not have too many questions asked while you’re making something, that’s the easiest way to get the best product. John and Alyce were so good about that. They picked the people they wanted to work with and then trusted them.

Steps and its soundtrack are now streaming on Netflix. For more, read our full review of Steps and our interview with directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, or catch up on everything we learned about the film at Annecy.