51 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in March 2023

As February rolls around, we can already begin to take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving the Netflix UK library in March 2023.

In case you missed it we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving the UK library in February 2023.

There are some great movies leaving Netflix UK in March, and love them or hate them, all three movies from The Expendables trilogy will be leaving on the first of the month.

43 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on March 1st, 2023:

47 Ronin (2013)

The Associate (1996)

Barb Wire (1996)

Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Table (2013)

Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals (2015)

Beethoven (1992)

Blue Exorcist (2 Seasons)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Confusion Na Wa (2013)

Connected (2021)

Cop Car (2015)

Disconnect (2012)

Doomsday (2008)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Halloween H20 (1998)

Hell on the Border (2019)

In the Shadow of Iris (2016)

Joe Kidd (1972)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Judwaa 2 (2017)

Krampus (2015)

Love Beats Rhymes (2016)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Midway (1976)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Paul (2011)

Public Enemies (2009)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Schubert In Love (2016)

Seventh Son (2014)

Shot Caller (2017)

Shubh Aarambh (2017)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

Soldier (1998)

The Sting (1973)

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir? (2018)

ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS (2019)

8 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on March 2nd, 2023:

The Bold Type (2020)

Celebrity Ex on the Beach (1 Season)

Geordie Shore (3 Seasons)

The Great Raid (2005)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

The Promised Neverland (1 Season)

Sammy & Co (1 Season)

Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online (1 Season)

