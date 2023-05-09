59 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in June 2023

We’re almost halfway through the year, and sadly we’ll continue to say goodbye to some of your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix Canada.

Including some beloved anime titles, there are also some great movies leaving in June 2023. Academy Award-winning No Country for Old Men is one of the biggest departures, and comedy classics such as Billy Madison will also be leaving the Netflix Canada library.

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on June 1st, 2023

122 (2019)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Appaloosa (2008)

Before Tomorrow (2008)

Billy Madison (1995)

Broken City (2013)

Chippa (2018)

Company of Heroes (2013)

The Croods (2013)

The Crooked Man (2016)

The Dictator (2012)

Edge of Seventeen (1998)

Freaks of Nature (2015)

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Inception (2010)

It Takes Two (1995)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (2019)

Little Boxes (2016)

Love.com (2017)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Neighbors (2014)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

One Direction: This Is Us (2013)

The Perfect Dictatorship (2014)

The Photograph (2020)

The Possession (2012)

Rogue (2007)

Season of the Witch (2011)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Town (2010)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

The Turning (2020)

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

Underclassman (2005)

Unknown (2011)

The Way Back (2010)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

When the Game Stands Tall (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on June 2nd, 2023

Attack on Titan (1 Season)

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (1 Season)

Dear My Friends (1 Season)

The Dream Job (1 Season)

Full House (8 Seasons)

Midnight Diner (1 Season)

Mind Game (1 Season)

My Shy Boss (1 Season)

Ouran High School Host Club (1 Season)

Revolutionary Love (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on June 3rd, 2023

A Road to Wellbeing (2020)

Beethoven (1992)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on June 5th, 2023

A Silent Voice (2016)

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) N

