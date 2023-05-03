66 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in June 2023

Mid-way through 2023, and June could be another busy month of departures for Netflix UK. Throughout May and June, we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in June 2023.

One of the biggest departures for June is Paddington 2. One of the most beloved fictional bears, since the Queen’s platinum jubilee there’s been a giant resurgence in the love for the Peruvian marmalade-sandwich-loving bear.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 1st, 2023:

122 (2019)

3096 Days (2013)

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

Alan Partridge (2013)

The American (2010)

Backdraft (1991)

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004)

Break Up (1998)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Burning Love (2012)

Carriers (2009)

Chippa (2018)

Coach Carter (2005)

Concussion (2015)

The Craft (1996)

The Craiglist Killer (2011)

Cuban Fury (2014)

Dear My Friends (2016)

The Diary of Anne Frank (2016)

The Dream Job (2016)

Eye See You (2002)

Franco: The Brutal Truth About Spain’s Dictator (2017)

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Jackass 2.5 (2007)

Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie (2011)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Kalek Shanab (2019)

King of Thieves (2018)

Last Night (2010)

Legend (2015)

Little Boxes (2016)

Love.com (2017)

Madeline (1998)

Major Payne (1995)

Man Up (2015)

Midnight Diner (2014)

Mind Game (2015)

My Shy Boss (1 Season))

Paddington 2 (2018)

Paid in Full (2002)

The Perfect Dictatorship (2014)

Pride (2014)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

The Raven (2012)

Revolutionary Love (2017)

Ricky Zoom (1 Season)

Run Fat Boy Ru (2007)

S.W.A.T.: Firefight (2011)

Scream (1996)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Swallows and Amazons (2017)

Teen Wolf (6 Seasons)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Woman in Black (2012)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 2nd, 2023

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (1 Season) N

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (1 Season) N

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach (1 Seas0n)

Nigella: At My Table (1 Season)

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (1 Season)

What will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in June 2023? Let us know in the comments below!