77 Movies and TV Shows Scheduled to Leave Netflix Canada in April 2023

It’s going to be a very busy month for Netflix Canada as April rolls around. Typically one of the busiest months of the year, Netflix Canada will see significantly more than the current 77 movies and TV shows scheduled to leave.

There are some heavy hitters leaving Netflix Canada at the start of the month. 300, Troy and the Chronicles of Riddick are due to leave, along with three of the four films from the original Karate Kid films. For the animation fans out there, there’s a handful of Dreamworks titles leaving.

63 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on April 1st, 2023

3 Days to Kill (2014)

300 (2007)

The 5th Wave (2016)

A Sort of Family (2017)

Akbar Birbal (2019)

The American Game (2019)

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion (2018)

Back to the Future (1985)

Bal Ganesh (2019)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Bee Movie (2007)

Black Christmas (2019)

Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012)

The Brothers Grimsby (2016)

Buddy Games (2019)

Casual (2018)

Cats (2019)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Cleaner (2007)

The Client List (2010)

Cold Pursuit (2019)

The Contractor (2007)

Dark Waters (2019)

The Eagle (2011)

Emma (2020)

The F**k-It List (2019)

Flypaper (2011)

Hello My Name is Doris (2015)

The Intouchables (2011)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Juda and the Black Messiah (2021)

The Karate Kid Part 2 (1986)

The Karate Kid Part 3 (1989)

The Kingdom (2007)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Lucky Number Slevin. (2006)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Margin Call (2011)

Megamind (2010)

The Mummy (1999)

Munich (2005)

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

Parker (2013)

Patriots Day (2016)

Pinky Memsaab (2018)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Racetime! (2020)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Small Chops (2020)

Spell (2020)

Spontaneous (2020)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Suite Francaise (2014)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Trap (2017)

Tree House Tales (1 Season)

Troy (2004)

United 93 (2006)

Warcraft (2016)

9 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on April 2nd, 2023

Across the Line (2015)

Amazing Grace (2018)

Brothers in Arms (2020)

Cyborg 009 VS Devilman (1 Season)

God Calling (2018)

Resurrection: Ertugrul (4 Seasons)

Tabula Rasa (1 Season) N

That Winter, the Wind Blows (1 Season)

Winnie (2017)

2 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on April 3rd, 2023

High Life (2019)

Turbo FAST (3 Seasons)

3 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on April 4th, 2023

Firehouse Dog (2007)

The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)

What Lies Below (2020)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in April 2023? Let us know in the comments below!