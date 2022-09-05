83 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in October 2022

Canadian subscribers will be saddened to learn that over 80 movies and TV shows will be leaving Netflix at the start of October 2022.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in September 2022.

There’s a small exodus of Quentin Tarantino titles from the Canadian library which will see Django Unchained, Pulp Fiction, and Inglourious Basterds leave on the 1st of October. There’s also a handful of films starring Johnny Depp also scheduled to leave such as Corpse Bride, Dark Shadows, and Donnie Brasco.

71 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on October 1st, 2022

26 Years (2012)

30 Days of Night (2007)

6 Bullets (2012)

8 Mile (2002)

A Dog’s Journey (2019)

Abominable (2019)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

Agyaat (2009)

Anatomy (2000)

Anjaan (2014)

The Boondock Saints 2: All Saints Day (2009)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Delhi 6 (2009)

Dev. D (2009)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Diesel (2018)

Django Unchained (2012)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Es por tu bien (2017)

Escape Plan (2013)

Freedomland (2006)

Ghost Patrol (2016)

Ghostbusters 2 (1989)

Good Boys (2019)

The Great Beauty (2013)

Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)

Heat (1995)

I Love You (2016)

I’m Leaving Now (2019)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Kaminey (2009)

Khoobsurat (2014)

Kisaan (2009)

Kismat Konnection (2008)

Knock Knock (2015)

Kurbaan (2009)

Limitless (2017)

Louis Cyr: The Strongest Man in the World (2013)

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012)

Mackenna’s Gold (1969)

Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005)

Mugamoodi (2012)

Muran (2011)

My Friend Pinto (2011)

Naan Sigappu Manithan (2014)

Oblivion (2013)

The Other Guys (2010)

The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

Phantom (2015)

Pizza (2014)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Race (2008)

Race 2 (2013)

Ride Along (2014)

The Royal House of Windsor (2017)

Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate (2018)

Saudi Arabia Uncovered (2016)

So Undercover (2012)

Sommore: The Reign Continues (2015)

Thaandavam (2012)

Theeya Velai Seyyanum Kumaru (2013)

The Treasure 2 (2019)

Udaan (2010)

Vettai (2012)

Wake Up Sid (2009)

We Are Family (2010)

10 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on October 2nd, 2022

Dennis & Gnasher Unleashed! (1 Season)

Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High (1 Season)

Food Wars! (1 Season)

Hot Date (1 Season)

Journey of an African Colony (1 Season)

Last Moment of Clarity (2020)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

Noddy Toyland Detective (2 Seasons)

Offspring (7 Seasons)

Prodigal Son (2 Seasons)

1 TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on October 3rd, 2022

Case (1 Season) N

1 Movie Leaving Netflix Canada on October 4th, 2022

The Boy (2016)

