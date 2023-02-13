90 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in March 2023

As February rolls around, we can already begin to take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving the Netflix UK library in March 2023.

In case you missed it we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving the UK library in February 2023.

There are some great movies leaving Netflix UK in March, and love them or hate them, all three movies from The Expendables trilogy will be leaving on the first of the month.

58 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on March 1st, 2023:

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

47 Ronin (2013)

The Associate (1996)

Balto (1995)

Barb Wire (1996)

Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Table (2013)

Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals (2015)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s Big Break (2008)

Blue Exorcist (2 Seasons)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Confusion Na Wa (2013)

Connected (2021)

Cop Car (2015)

The Debt (2010)

Disconnect (2012)

Doomsday (2008)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Gold Statue (2019)

Halloween H20 (1998)

Hell on the Border (2019)

Hot Rod (2007)

In the Shadow of Iris (2016)

Joe Kidd (1972)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Judwaa 2 (2017)

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

Krampus (2015)

Love Beats Rhymes (2016)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Midway (1976)

Morning Glory (2010)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Paul (2011)

Public Enemies (2009)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Schubert In Love (2016)

Seventh Son (2014)

Shot Caller (2017)

Shubh Aarambh (2017)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

Soldier (1998)

Something New (2006)

The Sting (1973)

Swades: We, the People (2004)

Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2016)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir? (2018)

ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS (2019)

9 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on March 2nd, 2023:

The Bold Type (2020)

Celebrity Ex on the Beach (1 Season)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Geordie Shore (3 Seasons)

The Great Raid (2005)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

The Promised Neverland (1 Season)

Sammy & Co (1 Season)

Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online (1 Season)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on March 3rd, 2023:

Wrong Turn (2021)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on March 4th, 2023:

August: Osage County (2014)

6 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on March 5th, 2023:

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Alving and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel (2009)

The Casketeers (2019) N

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

2 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on March 7th, 2023:

Borderliner (1 Season) N

Bullet Head (2017)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on March 8th, 2023:

Whiplash (2014)

2 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on March 9th, 2023:

Bad Guys: Vile City (1 Season)

Kajillionaire (2020)

4 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on March 10th, 2023:

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Son of Adam (2018)

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)

Surge (2021)

3 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on March 10th, 2023:

17 Again (2009)

All My Life (2020)

Mosley: It’s Complicated (2020)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on March 12th, 2023:

Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on March 13th, 2023:

Justine (2019)

Thoroughbreds (2017)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in March 2023? Let us know in the comments below!