94 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in November 2022

November is already shaping up to be yet another busy month for movies and TV shows leaving the Netflix Canada library. We’ll ensure to keep you up to date so you don’t miss out on watching your favorites on Netflix Canada before they leave.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in October 2022.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in November as more titles will be announced throughout October and November.

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on November 1st, 2022

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Aagey Se Right (2009)

Aamir (2008)

ABCD 2 (2015)

ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013)

Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011)

The Assassination of a High School President (2008)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Barfi! (2012)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chance Pe Dance (2009)

The Christmas Trap (2017)

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

The Craigslist Killer (2011)

Dance With Me (1998)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

The Devil’s Tomb (2009)

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)

Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009)

Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

Downton Abbey (2019)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Edge of Fear (2018)

The Eternal (1998)

Evil Dead (2013)

First Daughter (2004)

The Forgiven (2017)

Gallowwalkers (2012)

Ghanchakkar (2013)

Grandmaster (2012)

Hattrick (2007)

Hellboy (2004)

Heroine (2012)

Himmatwala (2013)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

How Do You Know (2010)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

Husbands in Goa (2012)

I Still See You (2018)

Jack and Jill (2011)

The Juror (1996)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kai Po Che! (2013)

Kalakalappu (2012)

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1 (2006)

Katti Batti (2015)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Life in a… Metro (2007)

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)

Mumbai Mari Jaan (2008)

Murder on Her Mind (2008)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (2016)

Nitro Rush (20

No One Killed Jessica (2011)

Our Ladies (2021)

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)

Paan Singh Tomar (2010)

Pettersson and Findus 2 (2016)

Raja Natwrlal (2014)

Saawariya (2007)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Settai (2013)

Sigaram Thodu (2014)

Snowtime! (2015)

Superbad (2007)

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2023)

Unbroken (2014)

Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)

What Women Want (2000)

Without a Paddle (2004)

Zokkoman (2011)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on November 2nd, 2022

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Crocodile Dundee 2 (1998)

Deep Water (2016)

The Family Court (1 Season)

Flight (2012)

Four Brothers (2005)

The Golden Path (2007)

InuYasha (2 Seasons)

The Judgement (1 Season)

The Little Nyonya (2009)

Miniforce X (1 Season)

Naruto (9 Seasons)

Norbit (2007)

Shutter Island (2010)

Together (1 Season)

The Truth (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on November 3rd, 2022

From Dusk Till Dawn (3 Seasons) N

Mossad 101 (2 Seasons)

The Star (2017)

