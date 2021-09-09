Hugh Jackman’s ‘Real Steel’ Leaving Netflix in October 2021

After seeing a resurgence in popularity after being added to Netflix, the Disney movie Real Steel is set to leave Netflix in the United States on October 7th, 2021 meaning your last day to watch is October 6th.

Released back in 2011, the robot boxing movie was directed by Shawn Levy and was released through Disney’s Touchstone Pictures outfit. It starred Hugh Jackman, Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly and Anthony Mackie.

The movie was added to Netflix in September 2020 (specifically on September 24th) and instantly shot up the top 10 charts leading to plenty of articles about how well the movie is performing on the service.

In reality, Real Steel only spent 10 days in the top 10s in the United States. Nevertheless in an interview this summer, Shawn Levy expressed interest in bringing back Hugh Jackman for a sequel.

Levy, when asked about a sequel said the following:

“Well, I’ll say this, Hugh and I definitely are feeling, we’ve never stopped feeling the love for Real Steel, and it’s almost like the volume has been increasing. Hugh and I were together literally last week talking about that. So I would never say never on that, a sequel for Real Steal. Additionally, I’m friends with Hugh. I’m friends with Ryan. I will get them together. Whether it’s in Real Steel or another movie, I will direct those two amazing guys and dear friends in a movie together.”

Why the movie is leaving on this exact date is a mystery to us. Traditionally movies get added for a fixed length of time usually in months. In our Disney content removal post, we expected the movie to depart on September 24th (exactly one year after its addition) but that didn’t come to be.

Where will Real Steel stream next? Logic would dictate Disney+ but we don’t yet have any confirmation as to where it’s headed after leaving Netflix.

Shawn Levy has recently re-upped his deal with Netflix meaning the creator is bringing both series and movies exclusively to Netflix. The prolific producers Netflix upcoming slate includes the fourth season of Stranger Things, There’s Someone Inside Your House (October 2021), The Adam Project, Lost Ollie, and The Poet.

Will you miss Real Steel when it departs Netflix in October 2021? You can see what else is leaving Netflix throughout the month here.