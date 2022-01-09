‘iCarly’ Leaving Netflix in February 2022

More bad news for iCarly fans that only have Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 are now set to leave Netflix in early February 2022.

iCarly was an unexpected license to Netflix in the United States when it arrived on February 8th, 2021.

Netflix notably only received two seasons of the show but they were in fact seasons 1-3 just repackaged. Netflix never saw what are seasons 4 through to 6 added with those streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Now all those 64 episodes are set to expire exactly a year after they were licensed on February 8th, 2022.

When iCarly first came onto Netflix in the United States back in February 2021, it managed to gain ground in Netflix’s top 10s. In fact, it managed to spend 42 days in the overall top 10s (tracking both movies and TV shows) and 59 days in total in just the TV top 10s. In addition, since the kid’s top 10s were introduced later in 2021, the show has featured for 12 days.

Those stats got the show a bunch of headlines in well-read outlets which was used as a springboard for ViacomCBS to promote its reboot of iCarly which dropped on Paramount+ later that year in June 2021. We do not have any indication of how well the revival did at Paramount+.

This show was a perfect example of ViacomCBS leveraging Netflix two-fold to promote its own lineup and upcoming show. By only licensing the first two seasons, if anyone wanted to finish their nostalgia binge, they’d have to sign up to Paramount+. Likewise, with the show now in the press again and mainstream, it gave an opportunity to promote the upcoming revival season.

Is iCarly leaving Netflix globally?

Removal dates only apply to the United States for now. A number of other Netflix territories are also streaming iCarly including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and the United Kingdom. In all of those cases, Netflix is only streaming the first season. In the UK, it used to stream all three seasons until 2015. The first season was then re-added back in 2019.

While we don’t expect iCarly to stay in these regions forever, they are staying for the meantime.

Will you miss iCarly when it leaves in February 2022? Let us know in the comments.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix in the US in February take a look at our full list of removals.